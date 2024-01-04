"This is pure robbery", "Needed a rigged penalty to win" - Fans on X react as Barcelona defeat Las Palmas 2-1 in La Liga fixture

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Barcelona's 2-1 comeback win against UD Las Palmas in their latest La Liga showdown on Thursday, January 4, at Estadio Gran Canaria.

Barca suffered an early injury blow as full-back Joao Cancelo limped off in the 11th minute. Munir El Haddadi broke the deadlock for the home side shortly afterwards, scoring against his former club in the 12th minute.

La Blaugrana restored parity through Ferran Torres in the 55th minute and the match seemed destined for a draw. However, at the end of a tightly contested second half, Barcelona were awarded a penalty and Las Palmas defender Daley Sinkgraven was sent off for the foul on Ilkay Gundogan.

Gundogan converted from the penalty spot in injury time to secure all three points for Xavi's side. The penalty decision, however, divided fans online, with some claiming that it was a dive from Gundogan.

One fan reacted on X, writing:

"Thieves. This is pure robbery. Shame on you guys."

Another wrote:

"Barca only needed a rigged penalty to win a newly promoted side."

Courtesy of their late win, Barca climbed to the third spot in the La Liga table. The defending Spanish champions have 41 points from 19 games and trail league leaders Real Madrid, as well as second-placed Girona, by seven points.

Here are some of the reactions from netizens on social media platform X:

Barcelona will return to action on Sunday, January 7, as they take on UD Barbastro from the fourth tier of Spanish football in the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey. The game will take place at the Estadio Municipal de Deportes, a stadium that has only 5,000 seating capacity.

Ferran Torres named Man of the Match for Barcelona vs. Las Palmas

Ferran Torres, the scorer of Barcelona's equalizer against Las Palmas, was named the Man of the Match for the La Liga game. The Spaniard forward had an impressive performance against the newly promoted side.

Before being subbed off in the 78th minute, Torres completed 16 passes, delivered one successful cross, and played two accurate long balls. The Spaniard was crucial to Xavi's team's performance.

The ex-Manchester City and Valencia winger has turned out to be an important player for the Catalan club this season. In 24 appearances across competitions this season, he has scored seven goals and provided three assists for his teammates.