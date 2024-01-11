"This is what Real Madrid defines; we never stop" - Brahim Diaz reacts after starring in Supercopa win over Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz has hailed the club's mentality after scoring in the thrilling 5-3 extra-time win over Atletico Madrid in the first Spanish Super Cup semifinal in Riyadh on Wednesday (January 10).

Los Blancos made a slow start to the Madrid derby in the Saudi Arabian capital, falling behind to a Mario Hermoso strike after six minutes. Antonio Rudiger, though, hauled his team back on level terms in the 20th minute before Ferland Mendy's 29th-minute strike put them into the lead.

Antoine Griezmann made it 2-2 seven minutes before half-time before Atletico regained their lead in the 78th minute when Rudiger scored past his own goalkeeper. However, Dani Carvajal restored parity seven minutes later to force extra time.

Joseu scored in the 116th minute to put Madrid back in front before Diaz made sure of the win in the second minute of stoppage time. The 24-year-old said (as per Madrid Xtra), hailing the club's never-give-up mentality:

“This is what Real Madrid defines. We never stop.”

Los Blancos now await the winner of the other semifinal between defending champions Barcelona and Osasuna on Thursday (January 11). The final is three days later.

"We could have lost today but never gave up" - Real Madrid boss

Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti echoed Brahim Diaz's sentiments after the thrilling win over Atletico to reach the Spanish Super Cup final.

Los Blancos twice failed behind in the game and were 12 minutes away from defeat but scored thrice, including twice in extra time, to live to fight another day. A thrilled Ancelotti told the club's website:

“The team never gives up. It's in Real Madrid 's DNA, and it's a good lesson for the youngsters. We could have lost today, but we never gave up.

"The team's very happy, and we have to stay calm because it was a match with plenty of emotion. We have 90 minutes left to win the trophy, and that's the objective.”

Following the Super Cup, Ancelotti's side again take on Atletico Madrid, this time in the Copa del Rey second round, next Thursday (January 18).