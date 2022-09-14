"This result doesn't tell the true story" - Barcelona midfielder Pedri points out the key reason in Bayern Munich loss

Barcelona's loss to Bayern Munich in their Champions League clash on Tuesday has been a hard pill to swallow for the Spanish outfit. While they dominated the proceedings from the get-go, their more clinical opponents saw the Catalan giants humbled at the Allianz Arena. Young Barca midfielder Pedri does not think the defeat was deserved.

Speaking after the game (via Tribal Football), the 19-year-old explained:

"This result doesn't tell the true story. Our first half display merited much more than 0-0 at half time. We had opportunities to go ahead. But of course if you fail to put chances away against a big rival like Bayern you'll end up paying. They went ahead from our marking mistake at the corner. But it's time to get on with things now - and to remember that we produced a very good first half."

Barcelona controlled large parts of the game, with the Spanish team keeping more possession, making more passes, and taking more shots at goal. However, it was not meant to be for the visitors, as two second-half goals resulted in a victory for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich beat Barcelona 2-0 in matchweek 2

Barcelona went into this Champions League fixture with a point to prove against Bayern Munich after losing 8-2 two seasons ago. They were also humbled 3-0 in both legs in the group stages last season.

Despite losing their last four meetings against the Bavarians, Blaugrana went into the game confident after going unbeaten in 14 consecutive games and avoiding defeat in their last 20 away ties.

Barca head coach Xavi Hernandez, however, had a tough task on his hands, with Bayern also unbeaten in their last nine fixtures. It was an eventful first half where Barca failed to establish a lead despite creating more chances.

Bayern Munich made changes at the start of the second half, which proved to be a stumbling block for the visitors. Lucas Hernandez scored a header from a Joshua Kimmich corner in the 50th minute to break the deadlock.

The Bavarians did not rest on their laurels and doubled their lead four minutes later after Jamal Musiala played Leroy Sane through in the 54th minute. The former Manchester City man beat the keeper to provide confidence and relaxed nerves for the home fans.

Sane’s goal would be the last of the game despite a spirited effort by both sides to extend the scoreline before the final whistle. Bayern Munich made it five consecutive wins and three consecutive clean sheets against Barcelona, while Robert Lewanowski had to endure a defeat on a return to his old stomping ground.

