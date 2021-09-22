"This is ridiculous" - Pep Guardiola joins Jurgen Klopp in criticising rule for Premier League clubs

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp share similar thoughts on the Premier League's decision to return to three substitutes instead of the five that were allowed last season. The Manchester City boss has urged the English FA to take note of what other top flight leagues are doing across Europe.

"All around the world we have five subs, we have three. This is ridiculous," Pep Guardiola was quoted as saying following his side's 6-1 thrashing of Wycombe in the Carabao Cup yesterday.

"This is why there are injuries. Every three days, games, without any preparation, no pre-season. Maybe one day, the big bosses will explain why?" the Manchester City manager added.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp aired a similar opinion last season when he urged Premier League clubs to reconsider their decision to revert back to three substitutes.

"All the teams have to understand why it's so helpful. It's not an advantage, it's a necessity. 100 per cent," the German remarked.

"In all other countries it happens and here we're making a bit more fun of the competition by having only three subs. That is really incredible, so we have to talk again," he added.

Recall that all the major leagues across Europe raised their number of substitutes to five last season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of the fresh campaign, Premier League clubs were given the chance to choose between continuing with five substitutes of revert back to three.

The majority of the clubs picked the latter and it was implemented. With the season approaching a very tight schedule in the English top flight, it remains to be seen if a change will be implemented to limit injuries and fatigue.

Liverpool and Manchester City are both off to a promising start in the Premier League this season

How have Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp fared in the Premier League so far this term?

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp continue to set the standard for other managers in the Premier League. Both tacticians have had a promising start to the campaign, steering their respective teams towards glory.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have picked up 10 points from five EPL games so far this season, just three points below the top of the table. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are slightly better, ranking joint first with Chelsea at 13 points from as many games.

