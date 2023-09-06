“This is so rigged”, “Best keeper itw isn’t even on the list” – Fans make feelings clear after 30-year-old star snubbed for 2023 Yachine Trophy

Fans on Twitter are livid with the nominations for the Yachine Trophy after Alisson Becker was snubbed in the shortlist.

Andre Onana, Ederson Moraes, Dominik Livakovic, Emi Martinez, Aaron Ramsdale, Mike Maignan, Yassine Bono, Brice Samba, Thibaut Courtois and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen are among the nominees for the award.

Fans, though, think that Liverpool's Alisson deserved a place on the shortlist. He made 47 appearances for the Reds during the 2022-23 season, keeping 17 clean sheets.

The Brazilian is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Hence, Alisson's omission has come as a surprise. Fans on Twitter reacted to the same, with one tweeting:

"Naah wtf this is so rigged Alisson last season was much better than most of these guys."

Another wrote:

"Ah so the best keeper itw isn’t even on this list. Makes sense."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Is there an outright favourite to win the Yachine Trophy this year?

All the goalkeepers in the nominated list for the Yachine Trophy were key for the respective teams during the 2022-23 season. Martinez, Bono and Livakovic were superb for their respective teams during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with Martinez winning the tournament.

Ederson, meanwhile, was a constant presence in the Manchester City team that won the European treble. The likes of Ramsdale, Courtois and Ter Stegen were also key for their respective sides last season.

While it's tough to name an outright favourite, Martinez could edge the others due to his role in Argentina's World Cup campaign. He played a key role between the sticks as La Albiceleste survived two penalty shootouts, including one in the final against France, to go all the way.

Ederson, though, could give the Argentine a run for his money, considering his impressive achievements last season. The Brazilian kept 48 appearances across competitions, keeping 19 clean sheets, and could be a worthy Yachine Trophy winner.