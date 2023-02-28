"This is rigged" , "Football was once a great sport" - Fans fume as Emi Martinez wins The Best FIFA Goalkeeper of the year award

There was displeasure among football fans on Twitter after Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez took home The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Fans felt that the Argentinian was not really deserving of the trophy, claiming that his performances were notable for 'only one month'.

Martinez played a vital role in Argentina's FIFA World Cup triumph in 2022. He was instrumental in the penalty shootouts against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals as well as against France in the finals. Notably, he made a brilliant late save in stoppage time of the finals after Randal Kolo Muani was one-on-one to keep the scores level.

Here are some fan reactions:

Martinez was nominated alongside Yassine Bounou of Sevilla and Morocco as well as Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid and Belgium. Many felt that the award was 'rigged' and that Courtois was a more deserving selection.

Courtois was a key factor behind Real Madrid's La Liga and UEFA Champions League double last season. He looked particularly impenetrable in the Champions League, keeping five clean sheets in the tournament. He won the Man of the Match trophy for his performances in the final last season, making a record nine saves. He has kept eight clean sheets in all this season as Los Blancos have conceded just 18 goals in the league.

Bounou was another key goalkeeper who impressed in the World Cup. His goalkeeping performances inspired Morocco to an unlikely semi-final run. He has six clean sheets for Sevilla this season.

Winner of FIFA The Best Award leaked before ceremony

Messi is reportedly set to win his second The Best award.

The winner of FIFA's The Best award, given to the player with the most impressive performances in a calendar year, was leaked before the ceremony. Argentinian reporter Francesc Aguilar reports that Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi is set to take home the award.

Finalists for the award included Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema. According to the report, Messi will win his second The Best award after scooping up the trophy in 2019.

The Argentine has been instrumental for Christophe Galtier's side, recording 17 goals and 16 assists in 28 appearances for Les Parisiens. He was also the driving force behind Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph, scoring seven goals and setting up three more en route to a winners' medal along with the Golden Ball.

Mbappe has been dominant for PSG as well. The Frenchman has already bagged 29 goals this season and also played a key role for France in the World Cup, scoring eight goals and taking home the Golden Boot trophy.

