"This is the right time to bring this trophy home" - Jorginho on Chelsea's FIFA Club World Cup chances

Chelsea will lock horns with Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal in the semifinals of the FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday. The Blues will be hoping to claim their first silverware of 2022 and Jorginho has urged his colleagues to give their all to bring the trophy home.

It is worth noting that Chelsea are yet to add the FIFA Club World Cup trophy to their cabinet. Prior to this edition, the Blues participated in the tournament in 2012, losing in the final to Brazilian side Corinthians.

"It means a lot to me personally and I’m sure it means a lot to the club. Because we’ve never won this trophy and this is the right time to bring this trophy home," the Italian said in an interview with FIFA.

Speaking of Al-Hilal, Jorginho stressed Chelsea can't afford to underestimate the Saudi Arabian side in the Club World Cup semifinals. The midfielder has urged his colleagues to be well prepared for the vital encounter.

"We need to stay humble because if you underestimate your opponents, you can be in trouble. You need to be prepared, train well, sleep well, eat well, do everything as professionally as you can to arrive in the game and be able to win.

"It’s what we want to do, it’s what we like to do. We don’t like losing games and we want to bring this trophy home," the Italian said.

If Chelsea manage to edge out Al-Hilal, they will face Palmeiras in the final of the tournament on Saturday. The Brazilian outfit sealed a spot in the decider after beating Al Ahly 2-0 yesterday.

Another trophy-laden year in store for Chelsea and Jorginho?

Could the midfielder continue with his trophy fest this year?

Jorginho won the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup with Chelsea, as well as the European Championship with Italy last season. The midfielder was honored with the UEFA Player of the Year award in what proved to be the brightest year of his career so far.

The Blues could win their first silverware of the year this Saturday at the Club World Cup. They have also reached the final of the EFL Cup, where they will face Liverpool later this month and are still active in the FA Cup.

While winning the Premier League title looks a bit far fetched for the Blues this season, they have a decent chance to make history in the Champions League once again.

