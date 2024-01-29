"This is sad", "Can't defend him" - Fans in disbelief as image of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford doing his celebration in nightclub resurfaces

Manchester United fans are in disbelief after a photo of Marcus Rashford doing his celebration in a nightclub has resurfaced.

The England international missed team training on Friday and his side's FA Cup clash against Newport County over the weekend due to an illness, as Erik ten Hag confirmed in his pre-match press conference.

Rashford has now been spotted at a nightclub in Belfast, a video of which has been posted on X (see below). According to the Daily Mail, the Manchester United forward was reportedly out for dinner the night before training and missed the session as he fell ill.

Manchester United fans have reacted to the news and cannot believe what has unfolded. One supporter posted an old photo of Rashford on X doing his famous celebration in a nightclub with a caption that read:

"Did this mf just do his goal celebration at the CLUB."

Another fan wrote:

"This is sad really."

While another joked:

"He misunderstood what they meant by 'club'."

This is not the first time Rashford has ruffled feathers going partying this season. The England international attended a birthday party shortly after Manchester United's disappointing 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in October.

The forward received massive criticism for his actions and was slammed by Erik ten Hag, who insisted that his behavior was 'unacceptable'.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag issues response after Marcus Rashford spotted in nightclub

United won 4-2 against Newport County in their FA Cup clash on Sunday (January 28). The Red Devils booked their place in the fifth round of the tournament courtesy of goals from Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Antony, and Rasmus Hojlund.

During his post-match press conference, Ten Hag was asked to comment on Rashford being spotted partying and missing training. The Dutch manager remained coy and insisted that it is an internal matter. He said (via The Guardian):

“He reported ill and the rest is an internal matter."

When asked why Rashford's absence was an internal matter, the former Ajax boss said:

"It is an internal matter. As I said, we will deal with it. I will deal with it.”

Rashford has been in poor form for the Red Devils this season, scoring just four goals in 26 appearances across competitions. He has seen a massive decline in form since last campaign when he netted 30 goals for Manchester United.