“This is sad for you guys” - Ex-Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane hits back at reporters suggesting Saudi transfer took attention away from him

Former Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane has hit back at reporters suggesting a transfer to the Saudi Pro League has taken some attention away from him.

The Senegalese superstar joined Bayern Munich from the Reds in a much-hyped transfer in the summer of 2022 for €32 million. Just over a year later, he made his way to team up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr in a transfer worth €30 million.

SPL has made big strides in the transfer market in the last 12 months, signing some of the most famous players in Europe. For instance, Al-Nassr also signed Aymeric Laporte from Manchester City and Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan that summer.

Despite their efforts, the league is yet to reach the relevance and garner the same attention as some of Europe's best leagues. After Senegal's 3-1 win over Cameroon on Friday (19 January), Mane was asked by reporters if he is getting less attention now that he is playing in the Middle East.

The 31-year-old replied (h/t Liverpool Echo):

"That's what you think because I'm not in Europe. This is sad for you guys. Because, for you guys, if you don't play in Europe, it doesn't matter. I'm not around as a football player.

"Fortunately, I can say the Saudi league is a very good league, and watched by everybody in the world, so, for me, as long as I'm doing my best and I'm enjoying myself every single minute, that's more important. The rest, for me, doesn't matter."

Before his move to Germany, Mane spent six seasons at Liverpool, scoring 120 goals and providing 48 assists in 269 club games. He also won every major trophy once and finished second in the 2022 Ballon d'Or rankings.

How is former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane doing at Al-Nassr this season?

Sadio Mane has had a pretty good first season at Al-Nassr so far. He has scored 12 times and laid out six assists in 26 games across competitions this season before heading off to AFCON.

Al-Nassr currently sit second in the league table after 19 matches, trailing Al-Hilal, who have 53 points to their name, by seven points. Mane is currently on international duty with Senegal, and he scored a late second-half stoppage-time goal to help his team beat Cameroon.

The Lions of Teranga won their opening Group B game against Gambia as well, registering a 3-0 win. Mane's return to Al-Nassr will depend on how far Senegal go in the competition, with the final slated for 11 February.