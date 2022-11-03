“This is very sad news” - Hansi Flick confirms Germany attacker will miss 2022 FIFA World Cup due to injury

Germany boss Hansi Flick has confirmed that Timo Werner will miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to injury.

The 26-year-old forward limped off early during RB Leipzig's thumping 4-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League on November 2. The club have since confirmed that suffered a severe injury to his left ankle and will miss the rest of 2022. A statement from the Bundesliga side read:

"Timo Werner suffered an ankle injury last night in the win over Shakhtar Donetsk. Scans today in Leipzig showed that he has unfortunately torn the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle and will therefore be out for the rest of 2022."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Werner



Get well soon, 🏻 Timo Werner will miss the World Cup after ‘suffering a ruptured ankle ligament injury last night’, as club statement confirms.Get well soon, @TimoWerner Timo Werner will miss the World Cup after ‘suffering a ruptured ankle ligament injury last night’, as club statement confirms. 🚨🇩🇪 #WernerGet well soon, @TimoWerner 💪🏻 https://t.co/hHNnL1uyHE

The injury is a severe blow for both Werner and Germany. Die Mannschaft will now need to find an alternative option to play as a number nine at the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Following two difficult seasons at Chelsea, Werner rejoined Leipzig in the summer. He has since scored nine goals and provided four assists in his 26 appearances in all competitions.

Werner has netted 24 times in his 55 German appearances, playing in their eight most recent fixtures. Following news of the injury, national team boss Flick revealed his disappointment at the news, stating (as per GOAL):

"It's very sad news. I feel really sorry for Timo that he will miss a World Cup that he was determined to play at. Above all though, his absence is a big loss for the team. We all wish him a speedy recovery!"

Germany begin their FIFA World Cup on November 23 against Japan, before taking on Spain and Costa Rica in a tough-looking group.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Hansi Flick on Timo Werner missing the World Cup: "This news is very sad. I feel very sorry for Timo personally because he really wanted to play the World Cup. But Timo's absence is a huge loss especially for the team. We all wish him a speedy recovery" [dfb] Hansi Flick on Timo Werner missing the World Cup: "This news is very sad. I feel very sorry for Timo personally because he really wanted to play the World Cup. But Timo's absence is a huge loss especially for the team. We all wish him a speedy recovery" [dfb] https://t.co/o39kO4lUy0

Timo Werner joins ever-growing list of players set to miss 2022 FIFA World Cup

The relentless schedule of European football right before the winter FIFA World Cup appears to be taking its toll. Werner's German teammate Manuel Neuer's tournament also appears to be in doubt. Meanwhile, a number of star players are already confirmed to be missing the Qatar competition.

France's World Cup-winning midfield duo of four years ago are certain to miss out, with Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante picking up long-term injuries. Diogo Jota of Portugal and Gini Wijnaldum of Holland will also play no part in this year's showpiece.

Elsewhere, England full-backs Reece James, Kyle Walker and Ben Chilwell are all serious doubts, as are France pair Raphael Varane and Mike Maignan.

Son Heung-Min suffered a serious injury in Tottenham Hotspur's most recent Champions League encounter with Marseille. He is in a race against time to be fit for the World Cup as well.

Poll : 0 votes