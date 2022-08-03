"This season he can have no excuses" - William Gallas names Premier League player who could silence his critics this season 

Former French defender William Gallas has named Manchester United defender Raphael Varane as the player who could silence his critics this season.

Varane had quite an underwhelming debut season at Old Trafford by his lofty standards following his £41 million move from Real Madrid last summer. The World Cup-winning defender struggled for both fitness and form and was subjected to severe criticism.

William Gallas has insisted that Varane will have no excuse if he fails to prove his quality this season. The former Chelsea and Arsenal defender also feels that players coming from foreign leagues need time to adapt to the Premier League. He told Getting Casino:

"Raphael Varane. He was criticized a lot last season because he didn’t perform but I wasn’t too hard on him because I know how difficult it is to come to the Premier League and to also settle in a new country. I always say that foreign players need a year to adjust."

"so this season if Raphael doesn’t perform that means that the Premier League was not for him. It is that simple. This season he has to prove his quality. He has to prove to everyone that he is one of the best defenders in the world and return to that player he was a few years ago."

Hailey✝️🇮🇶 @haileyodish2 just a reminder that Raphael Varane is top three center backs of all time. just a reminder that Raphael Varane is top three center backs of all time. https://t.co/FfSOLyH0nA

Gallas has also claimed that expectations are huge for a player like Varane, who has been a serial winner with Real Madrid and also won the World Cup with France. He added:

"Everyone expects so much from him - he won everything there was to win at Real Madrid, he won a World Cup. This season he can have no excuses. He has to perform. He has to show his character and he has to be the leader of the Manchester United defence."

"He has to rise to that challenge. He isn’t a young player, he has so much experience and he has to lead his team now."

Can the Manchester United star prove his doubters wrong this season?

Regardless of the poor season he endured last time out, Raphael Varane's quality remains undisputed.

The Frenchman's trophy cabinet, which includes a World Cup, four Champions League trophies, and three La Liga titles, speaks for his ability.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored



His move to United is in danger of becoming another transfer disaster for the Red Devils 🤕 Raphael Varane only featured in 53% of Man Utd's Premier League campaign last season and has already had injury troubles in pre-seasonHis move to United is in danger of becoming another transfer disaster for the Red Devils 🤕 Raphael Varane only featured in 53% of Man Utd's Premier League campaign last season and has already had injury troubles in pre-season😬 His move to United is in danger of becoming another transfer disaster for the Red Devils https://t.co/nO9bWfliix

Varana had to deal with plenty of fitness issues while most of United's squad underperformed last term. The 29-year-old must ensure that he picks up his form this season and becomes the leader of Erik ten Hag's backline.

