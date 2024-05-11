"This season is going to be fascinating" - USMNT icon makes bold prediction about Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

Former USMNT defender Alexi Lalas has shared his thoughts on Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami's excellent start to the season. He acknowledged their dominance so far but pointed out that they haven't won anything yet.

Inter Miami have been excellent in the Major League Soccer (MLS) this season and sit atop the Eastern Conference table. They have won seven, drawn three, and lost two of their 12 games so far. For the unversed, the Herons even failed to make it to the playoffs last season.

In a recent episode of Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Podcast, Lalas shared his thoughts on Inter Miami's great start, saying (via Essentially Sports):

“This season is going to be fascinating. And just because he is dominating right now, doesn’t mean that Inter Miami necessarily is going to win anything.”

Inter Miami currently sit three points above second-placed Cincinnati FC, having played one more game.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has been key for the Herons' form this season despite his own injury struggles. The Argentine has scored 12 goals and provided 11 assists in just 11 games across competitions this campaign. He will next be in action against Montreal FC away in the MLS on Saturday, May 11.

David Beckham shares reason why he signed Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

After his Paris Saint-Germain contract expired last summer, Lionel Messi had multiple options, including Saudi Arabia. However, he chose to move to the MLS instead. His arrival has not only helped the club on the pitch but also the entire league in terms of worldwide coverage and popularity.

In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Herons co-owner David Beckham touched upon Messi's signing and said (via Mirror):

"It's just that effect that Leo has on the game and the world. One of the reasons we wanted to bring him to America was to inspire the next generation. That was my plan. I obviously wanted to bring him for the player he is and the person he is. I played against him numerous times, actually twice thankfully, but I've been a fan of him and watched him for many years.

"And I always had the plan to bring the greatest player to ever play the game, in my opinion, to our team. Luckily, it happened."

Lionel Messi helped the Herons win the Leagues Cup in his first season, registering 10 goals and one assist in seven games. Overall, he has contributed 23 goals and 16 assists in 25 games for the club so far.