“This is my secret” - Manchester United outcast Alejandro Garnacho keeps Cristiano Ronaldo as reference amid search for new club

Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho has made idol Cristiano Ronaldo his reference as he continues to build up to the 2025-26 season. The Argentina international is looking for a new club, having been declared as surplus to requirements at Old Trafford last season. Garnacho made a post on his Instagram showing him working through an arduous training regimen with a personal trainer. The 21-year-old made sure to include a voiceover message from Cristiano Ronaldo at the start of the video before being put through his paces in the gym. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“No secrets, don’t exist, secrets. Dedication and hard work, you know? To be able to work 100 per cent all the time. This is my secret.”Alejandro Garnacho is one of four Manchester United players alongside Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia who have been left out of the pre-season squad. The rest of the squad has travelled to the USA for their tour while the quartet have remained at the club's Carrington base, while they sort out their futures.Garnacho fell out with coach Ruben Amorim in the aftermath of their UEFA Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in May. The forward was axed from the squad shortly after, with the Portuguese tactician asking him to find a new club this summer. He was left out of the squad for their final league game against Aston Villa and did not feature in their pre-season opener against Leeds United on Saturday.Alejandro Garnacho has played alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo despite his tender years and is one of Europe's top youngsters in his position. The young winger is keen to remain in England and has interest from Chelsea and Aston Villa. Former Manchester United star set to follow Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia: ReportsFormer Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is closing in on a transfer to Saudi outfit Al Najmah SC as a free agent, as per reports. The Cote d'Ivoire international is set to become the latest to follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo and play in the Saudi Pro League.Fabrizio Romano reports that Bailly is set to join the newly-promoted side, who finished second in the Saudi First Division last season to gain promotion. The centre-back will be the first high-profile addition for the side as they look to strengthen ahead of the new season.Ex-Manchester United star Bailly left Spanish outfit Villarreal this summer after his second spell with the club came to an end. The 31-year-old made just 12 appearances, all in LaLiga, for the Yellow Submarines during the 2024-25 season.