"This is the secret to his success" - Cristiano Ronaldo's 'crazy' 2am behavior left ex-teammate stunned

Former France midfielder Blaise Matuidi has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo once took one of their Juventus teammates to the gym after a Serie A match at 2am. Talking about Ronaldo's dedication to consistently improve and maintain his level, the Frenchman recalled a 'crazy' incident.

Ad

Speaking to TuttoSport, Matuidi recalled how Juventus players had just returned after a Serie A match when Ronaldo pushed Medhi Benatia to the gym to start recovery. He added that the Al Nassr forward never stopped, and the relentless urge to be the best was the reason for his success. He said (via GOAL):

“Cristiano was an impressive professional, obsessed with work. One night, we came back at two in the morning after a Serie A game to pick up the cars... We were exhausted, but he went to [Medhi] Benatia and convinced him to join him at the gym for a recovery workout. I thought he was crazy! Ronaldo was like that: he never stopped. This is the secret to his success and why he can still make a difference today.”

Ad

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo played 134 matches for Juventus in his short spell after joining from Real Madrid in 2018. He scored 101 goals and assisted 22 times, before rejoining Manchester United in 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to win everything: Blaise Matuidi

Blaise Matuidi spoke to L'Equipe in 2019 and claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to win everything, even in training. He added that the Portuguese's daily routine pushed others to do more and said (via GOAL):

Ad

“After the World Cup I did not have time to play around, because if I had played around someone else would have taken my place. The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, seeing him work on a daily basis, I can tell you that it does not leave you the choice either. He’s won everything.

Ad

“You say to yourself that when you have won everything, the backlash will come and you will ask yourself ‘what more can I earn?’ Not him! He always wants to go higher. In training he always wants to win everything, he is not happy when he loses and I want to ensure you that it is not fake.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Blaise Matuidi played 79 matches together at Juventus. They won the Serie A twice and the Supercoppa Italiana once, before the midfielder left for Inter Miami.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More