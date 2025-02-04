"This is what senior pros should be doing" – Jamie Carragher lauds Arsenal star for what he did to Myles Lewis-Skelly after Erling Haaland celebration

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has hailed Declan Rice for his show of leadership following Myles Lewis-Skelly's celebration to mock Erling Haaland during Arsenal's recent 5-1 triumph.

Earlier on Sunday (February 2), the Gunners registered a statement win over Manchester City at Emirates Stadium. Martin Odegaard bagged the opener before Haaland netted in the 55th minute of the clash.

After Thomas Partey's 56th-minute goal, Lewis-Skelly scored his first senior goal with his right foot in the 62nd minute. The 18-year-old left-back reacted by copying Haaland's celebration to take a dig at the forward, who had asked the Arsenal youngster 'who the f*** are you?' last year.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher opined on the incident (h/t Metro):

"I didn't like [the celebration] to be honest, because he's a young player. You know, mimicking Haaland and taking the mick out of him. But I think as a young player, and I know we all get carried away with ourselves as a young player, but I just think what Declan Rice did there."

Heaping praise on Rice for what he did to Lewis-Skelly, Carragher said:

"He pulled him up. He's still celebrating in the corner. Listen, it's a huge moment for him, but Declan Rice is telling him to get back in position. And when I think about leaders in that dressing room and being a senior player... Look at Declan Rice telling them: 'Get back in position! Let's not get carried away!' This is what senior pros should be doing in the dressing room to young players."

Rice, who provided two assists against Manchester City, has been in excellent form this term. The 26-year-old has registered three goals and seven assists in 32 total matches for Arsenal so far this season.

Ian Wright addresses Arsenal rivalry with club

Speaking recently on The Kelly and Wright Show, Arsenal icon Ian Wright insisted the Gunners are not Manchester City's rivals, saying (h/t Metro):

"I don't believe we are rivals with City. City are way ahead of us in terms of what are are doing. I think they are more rivals with Liverpool. Just because we have caught them up and are trying to chase them down, all of a sudden it's a rivalry. It's not a rivalry."

Arsenal, who finished second last season, are currently in second spot in the Premier League standings with 50 points from 24 league matches.

City are fifth with 41 points from 24 Premier League games this season.

