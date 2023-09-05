“This is something incredible” - Fabrizio Romano names Premier League giants’ signing as best deal of summer window

Fabrizio Romano has named Alexis Mac Allister's move to Premier League giants Liverpool as the best transfer deal of the summer.

The summer transfer window of 2023 has seen some of the world's best players switch teams for giant sums. Moises Caicedo's £115 million move from Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea was the most expensive signing - a British transfer record - followed by Declan Rice's £105 million transfer from West Ham United to Arsenal.

Neymar Jr., Lionel Messi and Jude Bellingham are some of the other superstars who swapped allegiances during this period. Romano, though, believes Mac Allister's move to Liverpool is 'incredible' because of the valuation of the deal.

The Reds triggered the Argentina international's £35 million release clause at the Amex early in the summer, knowing that James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would leave on free transfers. Naming the bargain deal of the summer, Romano told CaughtOffside (h/t @Joshlfc1909):

"Alexis Mac Allister. For me, this is a great signing by Liverpool. I think they did a very good job. For a fee which is close to €40 million (€40.96 million), I think this is something incredible."

Mac Allister joined Brighton in January 2019 from Argentinos Juniors for €8 million but rose to prominence last season. The 24-year-old scored and assisted one goal each in six games as Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Mac Allister also ended the season with 10 goals and two assists in 35 Premier League games as Brighton recorded a club-record sixth-place finish. He penned a five-year deal at Anfield and was handed the No. 10 shirt last worn by Sadio Mane.

Fabrizio Romano confirms buy option in Premier League midfielder's Galatasaray contract

Tanguy Ndombele has struggled to live up to the £62 million price tag that Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur paid for him to Lyon in 2019.

Work rate off the ball has been one of the major complaints aimed at the French midfielder. Despite signing for Spurs four years ago, he has started just 62 times.

Ndombele has now secured his third loan move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since January 2022, when he joined Lyon on a six-month deal. He then signed on a temporary deal for eventual Serie A winners Napoli for the 2022-23 season, but they did not make the deal permanent.

The 26-year-old, as per Fabrizio Romano, has penned a one-year deal with Galatasaray this month. The deal has a €15 million buy option inserted into it, with the player's contract at Spurs into its final two years.

The former Lyon midfielder last started a Premier League game in December 2021, when he played 64 minutes in a 2-2 draw against Liverpool.