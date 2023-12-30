"This sort of thing cannot happen ever again" - Dimitar Berbatov delivers scoreline prediction for Manchester City vs Sheffield United

Dimitar Berbatov has predicted Manchester City to defeat Sheffield United 3-0 in their upcoming Premier League fixture at the Etihad later today (Saturday, December 30). However, the Manchester United icon warned the Cityzens not to be complacent again after their recent 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.

Pep Guardiola and Co. were recently crowned FIFA Club World Cup champions in Saudi Arabia. They used their new-found confidence to beat Everton 3-1 in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Manchester City haven't quite been at their best this season, having won 11 games, drawn four, and lost three. They have won just two out of their last five league games and are fourth in the table with 37 points from 18 games, five points behind leaders Liverpool, with a game in hand.

Berbatov made his prediction, backing the hosts to defeat 20th-place Sheffield United. He wrote (as per Betfair):

"I don't want to underestimate Sheffield United, but if City are in the mood, they'll have too much class not to win the game. Guardiola will be reminding his players of the game against Crystal Palace and letting them know that this sort of thing cannot happen ever again."

"There are standards that they need to be living up to. City are the much stronger team so I'll go with City."

Berbatov's Prediction: 3-0

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola makes Kevin De Bruyne prediction ahead of his return to the pitch

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Kevin De Bruyne will benefit from his four-month stint on the sidelines. The Belgian superstar is edging closer to a return to action after he was present during team training on Friday ahead of the Sheffield United clash.

De Bruyne has made just two appearances in total this season after suffering a serious hamstring injury during Manchester City's Premier League opener against Burnley. The 32-year-old underwent surgery but has reportedly been training well for nearly two weeks.

While De Bruyne may not be risked for the Sheffield fixture, Guardiola was optimistic about his return to full fitness. The Spaniard said (via Manchester Evening News):

"He’s training with a lot of energy. Being injured is not good for anyone but I think for his mind it will have been good to have a few months off. What he loves is playing football but it’s been a long injury, it was major surgery and muscular so we have to be careful. It looks like you are perfect but you are not."

He added:

"It’s how many minutes he can handle and do it step by step. It’s not playing 90 minutes then three days later another 90 and another – after that you’d be in trouble."

"We have to speak to the doctors and physios as well, see if he can play 10 minutes, 20 minutes, a half. Now we are in a process where he could play and then have seven days to recover – it’s not a game every three days. So if we need him we are going to try to use him."

De Bruyne has been an integral component of Manchester City's success under Pep Guardiola over the past seven years. He has arguably been the best midfielder in the Premier League over the past decade, scoring 96 goals and providing 153 assists in 358 appearances across all competitions.