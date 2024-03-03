"This sport is losing an extraordinary and difficult to find player" - Juventus manager on Paul Pogba's 4 year ban from football

Juventus manager Max Allegri has passed his condolences to Paul Pogba after the Frenchman was handed a four-year ban for doping.

Pogba tested positive for high-levels of testosterone after Juve's game against Udinese on August 20, 2023, where he was an unused substitute. The 30-year-old has now been handed a four-year ban based on the results of that test.

Allegri has now said that he feels sorry for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner on a human and sporting level. He said (via ESPN):

"I wrote him a message two days ago. On a human level I'm very sorry, but also from a footballing point of view. This sport is losing an extraordinary and difficult to find player who I had the pleasure of coaching. On top of that, Paul is also a very good person."

France manager Didier Deschamps has also spoken out on the matter, saying that Pogba most definitely did not intend to dope himself on purpose:

"I don't imagine for a single moment that Paul had the intention, the desire, to take drugs. Knowing him well, I know that this is not at all in his state of mind."

Deschamps added:

"Just like the judgement announced by the Italian anti-doping tribunal on Thursday, what Paul has experienced these past months has been extremely difficult and I can't be insensitive to his pain, given what he has done with the national team and the relationships that have been formed with the France national team."

Deschamps further said:

"His situation saddens me and I really hope that things will work out... The presence of an illegal hormone is incontestable."

Taking a look at Paul Pogba's career so far

Paul Pogba played for Manchester United and Juventus in his club career, spending two spells at both clubs. He made 233 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 39 goals and providing 51 assists.

For Juventus, Pogba made 190 appearances across competitions, scoring 34 goals and providing 41 assists.

He played 91 times for France's national team, scoring 11 goals and providing nine assists. Pogba won the 2018 FIFA World Cup for France and scored in the final agiainst Croatia.

The four-year ban could potentially cause a premature end to the career of the 31-year-old midfielder.

