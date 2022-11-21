"This squad reminds me of that of 2014" - Lionel Messi makes bold claim ahead of Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia 

Ahead of their opener against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (November 22), Argentina captain Lionel Messi claimed that the team's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup felt familiar to the one from the 2014 edition in Brazil.

Albiceleste managed to reach the final of the tournament on that occasion eight years ago.

They suffered a defeat to Germany in the final, courtesy of an extra-time goal from Mario Gotze. Messi won the Golden Ball after being named the best player in the tournament.

However, Argentine fans were left heartbroken as they were so close to being world champions.

Messi's words will give them further hope. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward said (via journalist Roy Nemer):

"This squad really reminds me of that of 2014, it was a very similar strong. We were very united, we were very clear about what we had to do on a pitch and it's great to come here with such great form and it gives you confidence."

Messi has made 19 appearances in the World Cup so far in his career. He has scored six goals and provided five assists across four editions between 2006 and 2018.

Argentina have a few superstar names in their ranks. The likes of Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero are set to carry out the defensive duties.

Angel Di Maria, Rodrigo De Paul, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, and more are all expected to play important roles in the team.

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks about GOAT debate with Argentina captain Lionel Messi ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina Press Conference - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar: Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo recently spoke about the long-standing GOAT debate with Argentina captain Lionel Messi. Speaking to the media ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Portuguese legend said (via Times Now):

"I would like to be the player to checkmate Messi, it happened in the chess game and in football, it would be magic.

"Even if I win the World Cup that debate will continue. Some people like me more, some people like me less, like in life, some like blondes, some like brunettes. The World Cup will always be a showcase. But if you tell me you won't win any more tournaments in your career, I would still be happy, given all I have achieved."

Argentina have been placed in Group C with Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland. Portugal, meanwhile, are pooled alongside Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H.

