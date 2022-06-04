"This suits me a lot better" - Barcelona star makes bold claim on style of football with club and country

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has pointed out the difference in his playing style of play for club and country.

De Jong started for the Netherlands in their stunning 4-1 Nations League win over Belgium on Friday night in the UEFA Nations League.

The Barcelona midfielder was deployed by Lous van Gaal in the number six role just in front of a back three of Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk and Nathan Ake. The duo of Davy Klaassen and Steven Berghuis played alongside the former Ajax midfielder in a three-man midfield, with Steven Bergwijn partnering Memphis Depay up front.

Frenkie De Jong has suggested that he enjoys the role offered to him while playing for the Oranje. The midfielder has insisted that loves playing at the base of midfield, linking up between defence and midfield.

De Jong told NOS, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News:

"Of course, I play in a completely different way for the Dutch national team than for Barcelona. I think this suits me a lot better. I like it when I am one of the first points of contact in midfield from the defence."

When asked if he looks forward to getting on the ball as much as possible, De Jong replied:

"Yeah, sure."

As revealed by Gerard Romero last month, Barcelona are reportedly considering selling Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United this summer. The Spanish journalist suggested that there is a 95% chance of the Blaugrana selling De Jong in the summer and insisted the transfer is all but done.

Will Barcelona regret selling Frenkie de Jong?

Expectations were sky-high from Frenkie de Jong when he was signed by Barcelona back in 2019 from Ajax.

It wouldn't be fair to say that the Dutchman has flopped at Camp Nou but he has not been an undisputed success either. With Sergio Busquets still at the peak of his powers, De Jong has not played too often in his preferred number six role.

Squawka @Squawka Frenkie de Jong's game by numbers vs. Belgium:



100% take-ons completed (2/2)

100% long ball accuracy (3/3)

100% aerial duels won (3/3)

93 touches (most)

92% pass accuracy

82 passes (most)

4 chances created

3 clearances

2 interceptions

2 fouls won

1 tackle made

1 assist



Wow. Frenkie de Jong's game by numbers vs. Belgium:100% take-ons completed (2/2)100% long ball accuracy (3/3)100% aerial duels won (3/3)93 touches (most)92% pass accuracy82 passes (most)4 chances created3 clearances2 interceptions2 fouls won1 tackle made1 assistWow. https://t.co/lEbeWAkV8I

Xavi Hernandez has plenty of options in midfield right now and the Blaugrana are also set to sign Franck Kessié on a free transfer, as per Goal.

With the club struggling financially, De Jong is the player who is likely to depart. He should command a massive fee and his wages are also quite high. With the young trio of Pedri, Nico and Gavi emerging, De Jong's departure is unlikely to hurt the Spanish giants too much.

