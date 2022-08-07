“This team arouses so much affection” - Playboy and OnlyFans model April Summers explains why she’s an Inter Milan fan

Playboy and OnlyFans model April Summers has revealed her reason for being an Inter Milan fan. Back in 2016, Summers shared her love for the Nerazzurri, even stating at the time that former Villareal coach Marcelino should be the next manager.

In more recent times, she has explained why she's a Nerazzurri supporter, telling FCInterNews (via DailyStar):

"I'm a Nerazzurri fan because of Mancini. I liked him a lot when he was Manchester City's manager. Then I continued to follow him on his return to Inter after five years. I too was moving to Italy at the time, nice timing for me.

"From that moment I fell in love with Inter. This team arouses so much affection in the fans that you can't leave it. You fall in love with it."

Summers, who is a Londoner, may have found some love with Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, or any of the other London clubs. However, the Playboy model moved to Italy instead, and has now found a footballing home at the Guiseppe Meazza stadium.

While she has traveled often, April Summers remains an Inter Milan fan and likely won't be changing her favorite club any time soon.

The Nerazzurri enjoyed a thrilling season two campaigns earlier when they won the Serie A title with Romelu Lukaku on a goalscoring spree. Now, the Chelsea striker is back at the Meazza, and he will be expected to enter goalscoring form once more and push Inter Milan to the top of the league.

Romelu Lukaku has left Chelsea for Inter Milan

It may be a poor stroke of luck for the Belgian forward at Stamford Bridge, or perhaps it was just a case of tactics he couldn't adapt to. Whatever it was, Lukaku was one of the most exciting transfers of the Premier League last summer, but it ended up becoming a rather sub-par season for the star.

His infamous interview with Sky Italia broke his trust with the Blues fanbase, as he warmly spoke about a return to Italy and the Nerazzurri. While he did apologize publicly for the video, it was seen as public flirtation with the Italian outfit, and it did not help when he still decided to return on loan.

If the star eventually returns to Stamford Bridge, it will not be to the excitement of the fans. If he remains at the Meazza and guides Inter Milan to a trophy, his return will be vindicated, and April Summers will certainly have good reason to be excited.

