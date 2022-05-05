"This team is a fu**ing joke"- Toni Kroos wowed by Real Madrid's heroics against Manchester City

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos was in awe of his team's performance in the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Los Blancos were down 4-3 from the first leg at the Etihad. Riyad Mahrez scored in the 73rd minute to give the visitors a seemingly insurmountable 5-3 aggregate lead. However, Rodrygo reduced arrears in the 90th minute before converting Dani Carvajal's cross only a minute later to force extra-time.

Karim Benzema scored from the spot in the fifth minute of extra time as Madrid completed a stunning turnaround. Kroos was stunned by the character and determination Madrid showed on the night, remarking on Instagram:

"This team is a fu**ing joke."

Los Blancos had claimed an incredible 3-2 aggregate victory over PSG in the Round of 16. Benzema scored a stunning 17-minute hat-trick, with Madrid trailing 2-0 with 29 minutes to go.

Ancelotti's side yhrn beat Chelsea 3-1 in the quarterfinal first leg at Stamford Bridge. However, the Blues led 4-3 on aggregate with ten minutes to go at the Santiago Bernabeu. Rodrygo's 80th minute strike forced extra time before Benzema's extra-time winner took Los Blanocs to the last four.

Madrid repeated their late heroics against City, scoring three times despite going the first 89 minutes of the second leg without a shot on target.

Real Madrid's Rodrygo produces late flourish to season

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Semi-Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid have been heavily dependent on Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr.'s goals and creative prowess this season. Benzema has scored has scored 43 goals and provided 14 assists in 43 appearances, while Vinicius has bagged 18 goals and 19 assists in 48 appearances.

Rodrygo, though, stole the limelight on Wednesday, producing a match-winning performance against City. The Brazilian has produced many sensational performances off the bench during the final stretch of the season after slipping down the pecking order.

He has been a key player in recent weeks, bagging three goals and two assists in his last four La Liga games. The 21-year-old has also scored late goals against Chelsea and Manchester City in the Champions League, reminding everyone of undoubted quality.

