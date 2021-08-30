"This is not a team" - Giorgio Chiellini blasts Juventus teammates after Empoli loss

Giorgio Chiellini took a shot at his team-mates after Juventus lost to Empoli in Serie A. The Italian defender was unhappy with the way they played and boldly claimed 'this is not a team' while speaking with his manager.

Juventus have not made the best of starts to the 2021/22 season as they have picked up just one point from their opening two games. The Italians are once again under Max Allegri, and he has not been able to hit the ground running – two years after he was sacked by the club for Maurizio Sarri.

Giorgio Chiellini was reportedly furious with his teammates after the loss and was seen discussing it with Max Allegri. He reportedly told the manager: 'This is not a team.' However, the Italian manager was not thinking too much into the loss and was confident in his press conference.

He said:

"We need to work on our solidity, but these two slip-ups will inevitably do us good. This is a strong squad, it has values and gradually they will emerge. Empoli leave a lot of spaces on the wings, but the things we really did badly were technical errors, because we were frenetic. We can't assume we will take the lead and control every game, we need the calm that a great team has, knowing we can overturn it."

Juventus handed transfer shock ahead of Empoli game

Juventus were preparing for their game against Empoli when Cristiano Ronaldo decided it was time to leave the club. The Portuguese star was set to join Manchester City, but Manchester United swooped in at the last minute and snapped him up.

Max Allegri confirmed less than 48 hours before the Empoli game that Cristiano Ronaldo would not be in the squad.

"I'm not disappointed by Cristiano Ronaldo," Allegri said. "He wants to leave Juventus and he made a choice, he's going to look for a new club after three years here. It's part of the life. Ronaldo told me yesterday that he wants to leave Juventus immediatly."

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to undergo his medical at Manchester United soon.

