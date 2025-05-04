"This team isn’t even half as good without you", "He is just different" - Fans praise Chelsea star after 3-1 win over Liverpool

Fans online were in awe of Moises Caicedo’s performance during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Liverpool on Sunday (May 4). The Ecuadorian midfielder put on a spirited show as the Blues stunned the 2024-25 champions 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Both sides had varying motivations heading into the clash. Locked in the race for a Champions League spot, the Chelsea side took full advantage of Liverpool’s complacent display in the opening exchanges and broke the deadlock in the third minute. A fantastic build-up play from the back saw Cole Palmer find Pedro Neto, who marauded down the left wing and sent the ball to Enzo Fernandez in the opposition’s box to slot home from close range.

Liverpool immediately took control but failed to convert their chances. While Arne Slot’s side continued their possession, they could have been down by two goals before the break when Noni Madueke rounded Alisson Becker for an easy finish, though his goal was canceled for offside.

Chelsea had their lead doubled in fortuitous fashion in the 56th minute. Palmer made a foray down into Liverpool’s box, and his subsequent cut-back pass caused a goalmouth scramble. Virgil van Dijk’s attempt to put the ball away to safety hit Jarell Quansah and went back into the net.

Palmer was close to ending his goal drought in the 81st minute, only for his effort to bounce off the post. Van Dijk halved the deficit with a towering header five minutes from time to set up a nervy finish. Chelsea had their anxiety taken away after Moises Caicedo was brought down in the penalty area in stoppage time. Palmer assumed responsibility and restored his side's two-goal lead (90+6').

While Palmer won the 'Player of the Match' award, Caicedo was one of the standout players for the Blues. The Ecuador international showed tenacity despite being deployed as a right-back. He had a passing accuracy of 94% 29/31), made five clearances, was dribbled past zero times, and received a rating of 7.6, as per Sofascore.

After the match, fans praised him on X (formerly Twitter), with one writing:

''Moises Caicedo, I have run out of words to describe how good you are. There is no one to compare you to, you are in your own league. Monstrous performance, this team isn’t even half as good without you👏🏼''

Another tweeted:

''Caicedo is just different. Thank you for rejecting Liverpool for us. Proper Chels''

''Moises Caicedo is the best midfielder in the league,'' @CFCPys asserted.

''Moises Caicedo you are the goat of futbol simple as,'' @TacticalPystake wrote.

"Very important three points" – Enzo Maresca on Chelsea's 3-1 win over Liverpool

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was happy with his side’s 3-1 win over Liverpool on Sunday evening. The Italian said the victory boosted their Champions League qualification hopes and added that Slot’s men proved their championship mettle by making them defend deep.

He told Sky Sports (via BBC):

"Very important three points, especially at this stage in the season. This team [Liverpool] showed why they are so good. They forced us to defend deep which we don't like."

Chelsea are currently in the fifth position on the league table and are locked at the same number of points (63) with fourth-place Newcastle United.

