“This team is just exceptional” – llkay Gundogan reacts after guiding Manchester City to FA Cup win

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan reacted after helping his team win the FA Cup final at Wembley. The German scored a brace with goals in each half.

His first goal was spectacular as the number eight left David de Gea statued with a volleyed effort from outside the box. The goal came within 13 seconds of kick-off.

Bruno Fernandes restored parity for Manchester United from the penalty spot. However, City's German midfield maestro was on the act yet again in the second half. He scored a left-footed goal from outside the box this time. While the second strike was not of the quality of the first goal, David de Gea was beaten.

Gundogan took to Twitter as he reacted to the spectacular display from his team. The German wrote:

"Simply a fantastic afternoon at Wembley. This team is just exceptional."

The 32-year-old has scored 11 goals and has provided seven assists in 50 appearances across competitions. Since his 2016 move from Borussia Dortmund, he has now scored 60 goals and has provided 40 assists in 303 matches across competitions.

Manchester City will return to action on June 10 as they take on Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes spoke about Ilkay Gundogan's opener for Manchester City

Bruno Fernandes was Manchester United's solitary scorer against Manchester City. The Portuguese midfield ace reacted to City's opener inside 13 seconds at the FA Cup final.

Fernandes said that if United players were tighter then the goal could have been stopped. However, he acknowledged that the quality of the strike was amazing. Speaking to BBC after the game, the Portuguese said:

“We were too soft and gave up too much space for the first goal but it’s an amazing strike. If players are tighter then maybe they can stop it but it’s an amazing strike. He’s [Gundogan] an amazing player and one of the best midfielders in the Premier League."

City took a major step toward winning the historic treble this season. A win against Inter Mila will mark a mission accomplished for Pep Guardiola's side. United, on the other hand, end the season with the Carabao Cup.

