"«This Team» that wins everything. Ehhhhh, not" - Erling Haaland's father Alfie mocks Arsenal on social media after Manchester City loss

Erling Haaland's father, Alfie, mocked Arsenal after they beat his son's Manchester City side 5-1 in the Premier League yesterday. The reigning English champions were far and away the second-best team on the pitch, conceding four goals in the concluding half of the game, which all but confirmed that they will not defend their title this season.

Alfie represented City for three years between 2000 and 2003 after joining from Leeds in a reported € 3.75 million deal. He made 47 appearances for the side, scoring three times and providing five assists.

Taking to social media platform X after watching his son's side lose, the Norwegian posted:

"«This Team» that wins everything. Ehhhhh, not."

The irony of Alfie mocking Arsenal over their lack of trophies, considering his trophyless run not just with Manchester City but across his whole career, will not be lost on fans. The Norwegian will find solace in his son, Erling, getting on the scoresheet in the 55th minute. He has continued to be in fine form despite his side's struggles this season, with 25 goals from 33 games.

"I have to say I think I thought Pep Guardiola would have dealt a lot better " Pundit shocked by Manchester City decision-making after Arsenal Mauling.

Gary Neville has shared his surprise at how Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola handled the team in their 5-1 battering at the hands of Arsenal. The reigning English champions looked a shadow of themselves and were outclassed by their North London hosts in their Premier League clash.

Neville opened up on his shock at how poorly Guardiola has handled injuries to major players and what he perceived as a lack of energy. Speaking on his the Gary Neville Podcast, the former Manchester United defender said via Sky Sports:

"I think the minute you play against Manchester City now and you raise the level of intensity, they really struggle. They really, really struggle. They haven't got the energy anymore as a team, in transition they're poor. I have to say I think I thought Pep Guardiola would have dealt a lot better and handled a lot better the loss of Rodri, I really did."

Neville concluded, saying:

"If this was another manager would be sat there saying: are you sure Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic will work against Arsenal, who've got Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Thomas Partey? They're energetic and got real quality and power. I think to actually give them a chance, maybe you pack that midfield with three or four players in there and maybe it's numbers - and then to add to that."

The English champions are fourth in the league table but 15 points behind table-topping Liverpool, who have a game in hand. After their win, the Gunners will be keen to maintain pressure on the Merseysiders, who are six points ahead.

