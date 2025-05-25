"This is a test" - Pat Nevin highlights Chelsea's big weakness ahead of Nottingham Forest clash 

Football pundit Pat Nevin has identified Chelsea's defense as the side's weakness ahead of their Premier League season finale against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, May 25. He believes the Blues will find it hard to deal with Chris Wood and Anthony Elanga.

Ad

Speaking to Metro, Nevin discussed Chelsea's defense and how Levi Colwill has been the only consistent in the starting XI. He believes the Forest game will be a test for the Blues' center-backs. He said:

"You have to look at the centre of Chelsea's defence. It's been different, it's changed throughout the season. It always has to be Levi Colwill – but it's who goes beside him. Trevoh Chalobah has been good, Tosin Adarabioyo has come in, various people have done it – and it's got a bit more stable recently – but this is a test.

Ad

Trending

"Especially against Anthony Elanga and Chris Wood, they are good players who are hard to deal with. Colwill is a litter older now (22) but he will need all the experience in the world to keep Wood quiet. Wood has had a brilliant season. His movement is superb and he's so intelligent. If Chelsea can keep Wood from scoring, I think Chelsea will win. They have more quality in the rest of the field, they are slightly better. But it's so slight – it's wafer thin between the two clubs."

Ad

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea is a crucial game since a spot in the UEFA Champions League next season is up for grabs. The Blues will qualify directly if they manage a win, but a draw would see them needing Newcastle United to lose or Aston Villa to drop points.

Meanwhile, for Forest, a win alone would not be enough to make it to the Champions League. They would need one of Aston Villa and Newcastle United to drop points. If they win but other results don't go their way, Forest will finish sixth, and that will take them to the Europa League next season.

Ad

Pat Nevin backs Chelsea to win against Nottingham Forest

Pat Nevin has backed Chelsea to beat Nottingham Forest and make it to the UEFA Champions League. He believes that the Blues will dominate the game and told Metro:

"I think Chelsea will dominate large parts of the possession even though it's away from home. I've said all season I think Chelsea will get Champions League football. It might have to be fifth! It's fabulously close and anything can happen."

Aston Villa face Manchester United at Old Trafford on the final day of the season. Meanwhile, Newcastle United host Everton at home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More