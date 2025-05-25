"This is a test" - Pat Nevin highlights Chelsea's big weakness ahead of Nottingham Forest clash 

Football pundit Pat Nevin has identified Chelsea's defense as the side's weakness ahead of their Premier League season finale against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, May 25. He believes the Blues will find it hard to deal with Chris Wood and Anthony Elanga.
Speaking to Metro, Nevin discussed Chelsea's defense and how Levi Colwill has been the only consistent in the starting XI. He believes the Forest game will be a test for the Blues' center-backs. He said:
"You have to look at the centre of Chelsea's defence. It's been different, it's changed throughout the season. It always has to be Levi Colwill – but it's who goes beside him. Trevoh Chalobah has been good, Tosin Adarabioyo has come in, various people have done it – and it's got a bit more stable recently – but this is a test.
"Especially against Anthony Elanga and Chris Wood, they are good players who are hard to deal with. Colwill is a litter older now (22) but he will need all the experience in the world to keep Wood quiet. Wood has had a brilliant season. His movement is superb and he's so intelligent. If Chelsea can keep Wood from scoring, I think Chelsea will win. They have more quality in the rest of the field, they are slightly better. But it's so slight – it's wafer thin between the two clubs."
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea is a crucial game since a spot in the UEFA Champions League next season is up for grabs. The Blues will qualify directly if they manage a win, but a draw would see them needing Newcastle United to lose or Aston Villa to drop points.
Meanwhile, for Forest, a win alone would not be enough to make it to the Champions League. They would need one of Aston Villa and Newcastle United to drop points. If they win but other results don't go their way, Forest will finish sixth, and that will take them to the Europa League next season.
Pat Nevin backs Chelsea to win against Nottingham Forest
Pat Nevin has backed Chelsea to beat Nottingham Forest and make it to the UEFA Champions League. He believes that the Blues will dominate the game and told Metro:
"I think Chelsea will dominate large parts of the possession even though it's away from home. I've said all season I think Chelsea will get Champions League football. It might have to be fifth! It's fabulously close and anything can happen."
Aston Villa face Manchester United at Old Trafford on the final day of the season. Meanwhile, Newcastle United host Everton at home.