"This time everything will end well" - Thiago Silva sends message to PSG as they qualify to UCL final after win over Arsenal

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) captain Thiago Silva has sent a message wishing the team well after they eliminated Arsenal from the UEFA Champions League. The French champions ran out 3-1 aggregate winners after picking up a 2-1 victory in front of their fans at the Parc des Princes.

Thiago Silva was captain of Les Parisiens in the 2019-20 season when they reached the final of the Champions League for the first time in their history. The suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich, with the night ending in heartbreak for the star-studded PSG team.

Following PSG's triumph over Arsenal tonight, Silva put out a post on X remembering how losing the final felt to them five years ago. He showed optimism in the team securing a different, more favourable outcome this time around when they face Inter Milan in Munich.

"Paris Saint-Germain 💙❤️ 2020 was a difficult year. But this time everything will end well 🙏🏽"

Thiago Silva left the French giants at the end of the 2019-20 season, choosing to pitch his tent with Chelsea. He was soon joined by manager Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge, and together, they won the competition in the very next season.

In the years since their defeat in the 2020 final, PSG have undergone a significant transformation. Of the players to have been part of the squad for the final in Lisbon, only Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos are still on the books of the Ligue 1 champions.

PSG eliminate Arsenal, reach second-ever UEFA Champions League final

French giants PSG took a major step towards claiming a first-ever Champions League title by defeating Arsenal in the semi-final of the competition. Les Parisiens won home and away against the Gunners to claim a 3-1 aggregate success and book a meeting with Inter Milan on May 31st.

Leading 1-0 from the away leg, Luis Enrique's side weathered an early storm before taking the lead against the run of play. Midfielder Fabian Ruiz volleyed home a fine strike from the edge of the box in the 27th minute to open the scoring.

The French giants were awarded a penalty in the 69th minute after a Myles Lewis-Skelly handball, only for Vitinha to fire a tame effort at David Raya. Three minutes later, however, Ousmane Dembele set up Achraf Hakimi to curl home their side's second.

Arsenal pulled one back in the 76th minute when Bukayo Saka stabbed home from close range, but they did not manage to do anything more. They met an inspired Gianluigi Donnarumma between the sticks, as they generated 3.14 xG and had four shots on target to 1.74 xG for their opponents.

