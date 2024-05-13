“This is the time to do it” - Guardiola warns Arsenal could become champions in clear message to Manchester City players before Spurs clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has told his team of the importance of winning their game in hand at Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday (May 14) to keep Arsenal at bay. City trail the Premier League leaders by a point.

The Cityzens have been on a roll in the league recently, going unbeaten in 21 games since losing 1-0 at Aston Villa in December, winning 17, including the last seven.

However, with Arsenal winning 1-0 at Manchester United on Sunday, Mikel Arteta's side climbed back to the top of the standings and also enjoy a better goal difference. That means City will only go back to the top with a win at Spurs ahead of the final gameday on Sunday (May 14).

Emphasing the importance of the Spurs game, Guardiola said (as per Euro Sport):

"We played really good there (at Spurs) many times but weren't able to score or win games. We are trying to do something special, so we have to do that this time. This is the time to do it, otherwise Arsenal will be champions.

"I felt from what happened in the past with the way we were playing against Liverpool (in their epic title races), I said, 'Either we win, win, win, or it will be over'. "I had the feeling to beat Arsenal is so difficult because they make very good things in all departments and are difficult to beat so if we have the chance for it to depend on us, we have to use it."

The Spaniard concluded:

"I have a theory as a manager that what we did yesterday is over. The mindset is easy because if we don't win, we don't win the Premier League. We have the last chance away to give the chance at home."

City are looking to win an unprecedented Premier League four-peat, having won five of the last six titles. Their reverse fixture with Spurs at home ended 3-3 earlier this season, with City conceding twice in the final two minutes.

A look at Manchester City and Arsenal's games on the final day

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Both Arsenal and Manchester City have been the two standout teams in the Premier League this season. Liverpool were briefly in a three-horse race before their challenge withered.

With their win at Old Trafford, the Gunners have ensured that the title race would be alive going into the final day of the season. Had they slipped up, a City win at Spurs would have ended the title race, but that's not the case now.

It's still advantage Manchester City, though, because of their game in hand. If they win that, they will move two points clear of the Gunners. Both the top-two teams will be at home on the final day, with City taking on West Ham United at home, while the Gunners take on Everton.