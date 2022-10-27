“This is a time when he should be stepping up” - Pundit claims Jurgen Klopp will be worried about Liverpool star ‘not playing particularly well’ now

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has claimed that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be concerned about Fabinho's form.

The Brazil international has not been at his best this season as the Reds have also endured a tough campaign. One of the key reasons behind Liverpool's poor showings has been their midfield department struggling to perform.

Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Curtis Jones have all missed games due to injuries this season.

On top of that, players like Fabinho have struggled to showcase their usual form, which has not helped.

Robinson has claimed that Klopp will be worried with the defensive midfielder's poor performances.

Robert G @RobGutmann Can we have the actual Fabinho back please. This lad is awful. Can we have the actual Fabinho back please. This lad is awful.

The former England keeper has also insisted that the Brazilian should be at his peak right now and must take on more responsibility. He told Football Insider:

“Fabinho’s form is a worry. This is a time when he should be stepping up. The manager has got a lot of injury worries. He played three young lads in midfield against Nottingham Forest and Fabinho should have been the one who stepped up."

He added:

"He should be head and shoulders above everybody else. When you consider his age, he should be at his peak."

Robinson has urged Klopp to address the situation with Fabinho as the likes of Thiago, Henderson and Milner cannot play week in week out. He said:

“Unfortunately, he is not playing particularly well. The Forest game was not a one off. He has been inconsistent for most of the season."

He added:

“Klopp needs him to be the main man in there. Henderson, [James] Milner and Thiago cannot play every game. Fabinho is having an uncharacteristic dip in form.”

Fabinho has played 17 matches this season in all competitions, starting in 13 of them.

Liverpool are looking for Serie A winning midfielder

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a move for AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali as they look to bolster their midfield ranks.

The Reds could use Naby Keita as a sweetener in a deal to bring the former Brescia midfielder to Anfield.

Tonali has established himself as a key player in Stefano Pioli's side following his move from Brescia in 2021.

𝐙𝐓 @ZTftbl It’s a shame but Fabinho has seriously declined, in our CL & PL winning sides he was the best #6 in the world. Now he looks slow and sluggish, gets beaten too easy. I’m not sure what’s up with him to be honest. It’s a shame but Fabinho has seriously declined, in our CL & PL winning sides he was the best #6 in the world. Now he looks slow and sluggish, gets beaten too easy. I’m not sure what’s up with him to be honest.

He has made 14 appearances across competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

An all-action midfielder known for his composure on the ball and eye for passes, the Italian international would be a fantastic addition to Liverpool.

Aged just 22, he would be a breath of fresh air in the Reds' aging midfield department of the Merseyside giants.

