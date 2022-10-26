Naby Keita could emerge as 'trump card' as Liverpool plot move for 22-year-old midfielder: Reports 

Liverpool may look to use Naby Keita in negotiations to sign AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali next summer, as per Express (via GOAL).

Tonali has been a long-term target for Jurgen Klopp, an admirer since the Italian played for Brescia Calcio four years ago.

He joined Milan from Brescia for £6.2 million in 2021 and has caught the eye with his passing abilities and composure on the ball.

The Italian has been a mainstay in the Milan side, making 14 appearances across competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

Tonali is a candidate for the Reds, who are looking to bolster their midfield options with Jordan Henderson, 32, and James Milner, 36, coming into the latter stages of their careers.

To try and entice Milan to part with Tonali, Klopp's side will use Keita with the report stating:

"Keita could now become the trump card in negotiations with Milan. The former Leipziger should be interesting for the club from the fashion city."

The Guniean midfielder's contract at Anfield expires next summer and he is free to talk to clubs from abroad from January onwards.

Liverpool may consider helping formulate talks between Keita and the Rossoneri in order to persuade Milan to negotiate over a deal for Tonali.

Keita picked up a hamstring injury at the start of the season which has seen him make no appearances so far this term.

He moved to Liverpool from RB Leipzig in 2018 for £54 million and has made 117 appearances, scoring 17 goals and providing seven assists.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are keeping tabs on Liverpool midfielder Keita

Keita is a wanted man

The London rivals are reportedly keeping a close eye on developments regarding Keita's contract situation at Liverpool.

Unlike Milan, those three clubs would not be able to negotiate with Keita until his contract expires next summer.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their midfield options despite the likes of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka impressing this season.

Xhaka has moved into a number eight role and has been superb with four goals and three assists in 15 appearances across competitions.

Meanwhile, Partey has been dominant in defensive midfield, making 10 appearances and scoring one goal.

Chelsea have two midfielders coming into the final months of their current contracts with the club in N'Golo Kante and Jorginho.

Kante has made just two appearances this season due to a hamstring injury, while Jorginho has scored three goals in 16 appearances.

There have been no talks over new deals for the duo.

Tottenham duo Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojberg have been in fine form for the Lilywhites.

Bentancur has bagged one goal and two assists in 15 appearances, while Hojberg has managed three goals and as many assists in 15.

However, there is a lack of depth in Antonio Conte's side's midfield, with Yves Bissouma only just starting to come into the Italian coach's plans.

