“This is tiring and not appropriate” - Bayern Munich legend slams Liverpool and Real Madrid-linked Florian Wirtz over transfer decision

Bayern Munich legend Stefan Effenberg (as per the Echo) has been critical of Florian Wirtz for not making a decision about his future yet. Wirtz, who has been linked with Liverpool and Real Madrid, is one of the most highly in-demand players in Europe this season and could command a hefty price in the summer transfer window.

The Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder has made 45 appearances across competitions this season, scoring 16 times. He has also registered 14 assists and has generally been one of the best players in the Bundesliga, attracting both Liverpool and Real Madrid's attention.

Effenberg, who won the Bundesliga thrice with Bayern Munich and also the 2001 UEFA Champions League, said that Wirtz's indecisive stance has left fans and clubs in the dark. The ex-midfielder also spoke about the fact that the Champions League is the only title Wirtz has missed out on so far.

"The future of Bayer Leverkusen superstar Florian Wirtz is still unclear. After he already seemed to be on his way to FC Bayern, Manchester City is now reportedly also in the race for the national player, and Real Madrid is still considered a potential target," said Effenberg.

"And that (UEFA Champions League), after all, is the one title that Wirtz is still missing. He has already won everything in Germany. However, I think it's a shame that there has still been no official statement from the Wirtz side about the direction in which things could go. So all sides - clubs, fans, the public - remain in the dark for far too long. This is tiring and not appropriate to the situation," he observed.

"Where does Florian Wirtz actually want to go?" - Stefan Effenberg

If Florian Wirtz chooses to go to England, Manchester City, who were once keen on him, aren't apparently in the race for his services. The Reds are atop the queue now, while in Spain, Real Madrid have expressed their interest in Wirtz.

The 22-year-old is one of the most exciting youngsters in the world owing to his depth of passing and shooting range. He can take on defenders in one-on-one situations and trouble them.

Effenberg, though, feels Florian Wirtz should make his stance clear about where he wnts to go and that his compatriot may not really know where he wants to go.

"I say: A move to City or to the 'Royals' (Madrid) would perhaps be even more beneficial to his career. Because both clubs have now had a disappointing season by their standards and want to attack fully again next year, especially in the Champions League - probably with many expensive reinforcements," said Effenberg.

"If Wirtz, who is supposed to have tended towards Bayern, now suddenly changes his mind again, that would also be a very bad sign. Because that would make it clear that he himself doesn't really know what he actually wants. So the question remains open: Where does he actually want to go?" he wondered.

Florian Wirtz, 22, has played nearly 200 times for Leverkusen across competitions, contributing 57 goals and 65 assists.

About the author Mohul Bhowmick Mohul is a senior football, cricket and Olympic Sports writer at Sportskeeda, and has been in the organisation for more than 6 years. Some of his best work includes 118 exclusive interviews with famous sports personalities, insider talk and transfer speculations. He has also covered the entirety of the 2023-24 ISL season, Kalinga Super Cup and 2023-24 Pro Kabaddi League from the ground.



An MBA degree holder in Finance, Mohul is also a professional cricketer and is currently in the reserves for Hyderabad’s Ranji Trophy team. He’s also played league football in Hyderabad.



His football interest sparked after watching countless Rahim League matches at the Gymkhana and supporting the State Bank of Hyderabad. He grew up hearing stories about the legendary Syed Abdul Rahim and his incredible football team of the 1960s, which had a big influence on him. He has admired Manchester United’s dominance in English and European football as well.



Tennis star Leander Paes, Olympic gold-medalist Abhinav Bindra, cricketing legend Rahul Dravid and football star Chinglensana Singh are Mohul’s favorite athletes. He is a staunch Hyderabad FC supporter, and Sahil Tavora’s 88th-minute equalizer in the 2021-22 ISL Cup final against Kerala Blasters is one of his favorite footballing moments. Abhinav Bindra’s gold medal in shooting at the 2008 Olympics also had a huge impact on Mohul.



In his work, he strives to write relevant, accurate and unbiased stories by conducting thorough research. When not working, Mohul enjoys reading books and listening to heavy metal and rock music. Know More