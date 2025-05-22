“This is tiring and not appropriate” - Bayern Munich legend slams Liverpool and Real Madrid-linked Florian Wirtz over transfer decision

Bayern Munich legend Stefan Effenberg (as per the Echo) has been critical of Florian Wirtz for not making a decision about his future yet. Wirtz, who has been linked with Liverpool and Real Madrid, is one of the most highly in-demand players in Europe this season and could command a hefty price in the summer transfer window.
The Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder has made 45 appearances across competitions this season, scoring 16 times. He has also registered 14 assists and has generally been one of the best players in the Bundesliga, attracting both Liverpool and Real Madrid's attention.
Effenberg, who won the Bundesliga thrice with Bayern Munich and also the 2001 UEFA Champions League, said that Wirtz's indecisive stance has left fans and clubs in the dark. The ex-midfielder also spoke about the fact that the Champions League is the only title Wirtz has missed out on so far.
"The future of Bayer Leverkusen superstar Florian Wirtz is still unclear. After he already seemed to be on his way to FC Bayern, Manchester City is now reportedly also in the race for the national player, and Real Madrid is still considered a potential target," said Effenberg.
"And that (UEFA Champions League), after all, is the one title that Wirtz is still missing. He has already won everything in Germany. However, I think it's a shame that there has still been no official statement from the Wirtz side about the direction in which things could go. So all sides - clubs, fans, the public - remain in the dark for far too long. This is tiring and not appropriate to the situation," he observed.
"Where does Florian Wirtz actually want to go?" - Stefan Effenberg
If Florian Wirtz chooses to go to England, Manchester City, who were once keen on him, aren't apparently in the race for his services. The Reds are atop the queue now, while in Spain, Real Madrid have expressed their interest in Wirtz.
The 22-year-old is one of the most exciting youngsters in the world owing to his depth of passing and shooting range. He can take on defenders in one-on-one situations and trouble them.
Effenberg, though, feels Florian Wirtz should make his stance clear about where he wnts to go and that his compatriot may not really know where he wants to go.
"I say: A move to City or to the 'Royals' (Madrid) would perhaps be even more beneficial to his career. Because both clubs have now had a disappointing season by their standards and want to attack fully again next year, especially in the Champions League - probably with many expensive reinforcements," said Effenberg.
"If Wirtz, who is supposed to have tended towards Bayern, now suddenly changes his mind again, that would also be a very bad sign. Because that would make it clear that he himself doesn't really know what he actually wants. So the question remains open: Where does he actually want to go?" he wondered.
Florian Wirtz, 22, has played nearly 200 times for Leverkusen across competitions, contributing 57 goals and 65 assists.