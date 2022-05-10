“This transfer will set new levels” – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reacts to Erling Haaland joining Manchester City 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has commented on the news that Erling Haaland has joined Manchester City, with the Premier League leaders having agreed to pay the striker's release clause.

It has been a long transfer saga with some of Europe's top teams coveting the 21-year-old Haaland, who has been in remarkable goalscoring form this season.

The Norwegian striker has scored 21 goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances for Borussia Dortmund. But it was highly likely that the talismanic forward would depart Dortmund at the end of the season with his £64.2 million release clause coming into effect.

Manchester City have won the race for Haaland and he looks set to join Pep Guardiola's side in the summer (per Fabrizio Romano).

Man City told BVB board that they will activate release clause [closer to €60m than €75m] in few hours. Erling Haaland to Manchester City, here we go! Haaland has passed medical tests as new Man City player today, he’s back in Dortmund. It will be OFFICIAL this weekMan City told BVB board that they will activate release clause [closer to €60m than €75m] in few hours. Erling Haaland to Manchester City, here we go! Haaland has passed medical tests as new Man City player today, he’s back in Dortmund. It will be OFFICIAL this week 🚨🔵 #MCFCMan City told BVB board that they will activate release clause [closer to €60m than €75m] in few hours. https://t.co/heYobi8S1Y

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has commented on his title rivals' likely signing of the forward.

He spoke of knowing that Manchester City would improve when he agreed to a new deal to stay at Anfield just last week, telling reporters (via Metro):

"I signed a new contract knowing that City will not stop developing. So it’s not about City to define if we can be happy or not, it’s about us."

Touching on the likely arrival of Haaland at the Etihad Stadium, he added:

"If Erling Haaland goes there, it will not weaken them. Definitely not. I know in the moment a lot of other people will talk about money, but this transfer will set new levels, let me say it like this."

Jurgen Klopp has responded to the news that their title rivals, Manchester City, are close to signing Erling Haaland "This transfer will set new levels"Jurgen Klopp has responded to the news that their title rivals, Manchester City, are close to signing Erling Haaland "This transfer will set new levels" 👀Jurgen Klopp has responded to the news that their title rivals, Manchester City, are close to signing Erling Haaland 📝 https://t.co/PcmqgFUvbk

Liverpool may have made this year's final but Erling Haaland to can deliver Manchester City the Champions League

Haaland may fire City to a first Champions League

Throughout his career, Erling Haaland has scored an incredible 134 goals in 182 appearances. His signing is being heralded as the missing piece of Pep Guardiola's City puzzle as they look to finally claim a long-awaited first UEFA Champions League title.

They made a demoralizing exit at the hands of Real Madrid in this year's tournament, suffering a dramatic 6-5 semi-final aggregate loss.

Many felt that had Haaland been lining up in attack during that tie, Manchester City would have been runaway winners given the amount of chances they had.

Despite the bitter exit from the Champions League, Guardiola's team are on the brink of claiming their fourth Premier League title under the Spaniard.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Jack Grealish and Rodri react to Manchester City's 5-0 win over Newcastle "The personality we showed today was unbelievable"Jack Grealish and Rodri react to Manchester City's 5-0 win over Newcastle "The personality we showed today was unbelievable" 💪Jack Grealish and Rodri react to Manchester City's 5-0 win over Newcastle 🔊 https://t.co/dmd4BF1grN

The Cityzens made the most of Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Tottenham on May 7 by thrashing Newcastle United 5-0 the following day.

They now have a three-point lead over Klopp's side with three games remaining.

The success that City have had in the absence of a proven striker has been remarkable. But adding Haaland to an already formidable attack will only make matters worse for rivals.

