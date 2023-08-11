"This transfer window seems unstable" - Journalist claims Chelsea might make last minute bid to sign Moises Caicedo

Chelsea could reportedly make a late bid to hijack Premier League rivals Liverpool's signing of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Reds must be aware of a potential late move coming in from west London (via HITC).

At the moment, Jurgen Klopp's club have agreed to a £111 million deal with Brighton for the services of the midfielder, as per Tavolieri. He wrote on his Twitter account:

"LiverpoolFC agrees a 111M£ deal for Moises Caicedo tonight. It was a transfer expected to move on his future last night… It happened."

"Be careful until the end because you are not immune of a last-minute bid from Chelsea for the #BHAFC midfielder as this transfer window seems unstable but... This transfer hijack will have a direct impact on Romeo Lavia’s future now more likely to join Chelsea."

Despite the west London outfit tabling a bid of £100 million for the Ecuador international, Liverpool were willing to offer a greater sum for the player. Another important facet of the story revolves around Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia's future.

After having three bids rejected, the Merseyside outfit seem to have dropped out of the race for the Belgium international. The latest of these bids was valued at around £45 million (via talkSPORT).

However, Chelsea have reportedly submitted a £48 million bid which comes closer to the Saints' £50 million valuation of their player. Should Caicedo complete a move to Anfield, Lavia's future could lie at Stamford Bridge.

"I want to do it differently"- Jurgen Klopp comments resurface after Liverpool agree deal with Chelsea target

Jurgen Klopp (via Getty Images)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's comments after Paul Pogba's 2016 transfer have resurfaced as the Reds are close in on completing a £111 million deal for Moises Caicedo.

Manchester United signed the France international from Juventus for a fee of £89 million that year. Stating that he wished to do things differently, Klopp said (via SPORTbible):

"If you bring one player in for £100m and he gets injured, then it all goes through the chimney. Other clubs can go out and spend more money and collect top players. I want to do it differently. I would even do it differently if I could spend that money."

After pursuing Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia for most of this transfer window, Klopp decided to shift his attention to Brighton's Caicedo. The Belgium international is now likely to join Stamford Bridge, although the Blues are reported to have their £48 million bid turned down (via talkSPORT).