"This is tricky" - Chris Sutton makes surprise prediction for Leicester City vs Manchester City

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has backed Leicester City to put up a respectable fight against defending champions Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend. However, while the footballer-turned-pundit mentioned Leicester’s upturn, he still backed the Cityzens to eventually overpower them and secure a 3-1 victory at the King Power Stadium.

Manchester City will make the trip to the King Power Stadium for their Premier League matchday 12 clash against Leicester City on Saturday (October 29). Second-placed City are coming into the match on the back of a Premier League victory over Brighton & Hove Albion. Seventeenth-placed Leicester, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last three league games (2 wins,1 draw).

While City will come into the match as favorites, they could be forced to improvise if their star striker Erling Haaland (knock against Borussia Dortmund) fails to play. Analyzing the clash in his column for the BBC, Sutton highlighted Haaland’s potential absence, claiming that City would have to change their approach without him. Sutton wrote:

“This is tricky because as I speak, I don't know if Erling Haaland will be fit to play. Without him, Manchester City will have to do things differently. Leicester have not only had the week off, they are looking a lot better defensively and also have the threat of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.

“This feels like it will be closer than it might have been a couple of weeks ago, but Manchester City should still have too much quality for the Foxes.”

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland’s injury supposedly not serious

According to Daily Star, Erling Haaland visited the Manchester Institute of Health & Performance on Wednesday afternoon where he underwent tests for over an hour (via LeicesterMercury). The Norwegian star limped into the facility but left it without a crutch or protective boot, suggesting that his injury might not be serious.

Granted his importance to the team, Pep Guardiola could rest him against Leicester City this weekend, keeping him fresh for Wednesday’s (November 2) Champions League clash against Sevilla.

Haaland has been in blistering form for City this season, scoring a staggering 22 goals in a mere 16 appearances across competitions.

