"This is tricky" – Mark Lawrenson makes big Manchester City prediction against Brentford

Liverpool great Mark Lawrenson has predicted a 2-0 victory for Manchester City in their final Premier League encounter of the season against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday (May 28).

City have showcased their grit and character this season. Despite trailing Arsenal for around six-seven months, they managed to shift their gear at the business end of the season to become champions for the fifth time in last six years.

The Cityzens are currently hoping to reach 90 Premier League points for the fourth time in their history, breaking a record in the process. However, they are expected to endure a tough time at the Bees, who won 2-1 last time around.

Brentford, on the other hand, are set to finish in a minimum ninth spot after getting promoted from the Championship just last campaign. They are on a stellar run of form, registering four wins and just one loss in their last five games.

In his Paddy Power column, Lawrenson shared his thoughts on Manchester City's upcoming contest. He wrote:

"This is tricky for Manchester City because they've got their cup finals coming up. It's a case of what does the manager do? Often when you get to a final and there's a game in-between, you rest players and you lose your touch a bit. I think Pep Guardiola will play a weakened side. Brentford have done brilliantly but I'll go with City."

Pep Guardiola's side, who are on a staggering 25-match unbeaten streak, have an upper hand over Thomas Frank's outfit. They have registered nine wins, one draw and six losses against their upcoming opponents in all competitions.

While the Cityzens are on 89 points from 37 games, Brentford are currently on 56 points from 37 matches.

Manchester City star sends message to Arsenal following PL triumph

Speaking to club media, Kyle Walker lauded Arsenal for pushing Manchester City for the Premier League title. He said:

"Arsenal pushed us right to the limit. They've been fantastic, so all credit to them. But we went on an incredible run, they had a few hiccups and we capitalised on it and we've managed to end up where we have now. We're a bunch of lads who have achieved so much over the last few years and we understand the standards set."

Arsenal, who were chasing their first Premier League title in 19 years, led the table for a whopping 248 days. However, they lost their momentum in the worst possible moment, registering just two victories in their last eight games.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are currently aiming to lift a treble this season. They will face Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final on June 10 after taking on Manchester United in the FA Cup summit clash on June 3.

