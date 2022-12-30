"This is a tricky one" - Chris Sutton's interesting prediction for Wolverhampton vs Manchester United

Chris Sutton has predicted a 1-2 win for Manchester United when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on Saturday in the Premier League.

Julen Lopetegui marked his Premier League debut as Wolves manager with a late 1-2 comeback win against Everton on Boxing Day. United will also be full of confidence after their comfortable 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Chris Sutton has backed the Red Devils to emerge victorious in what could be a close contest. The former Celtic striker turned TV pundit has claimed that Wolves will be raring to go at the Red Devils, who are adapting well to life under Erik ten Hag. He told BBC Sport:

"This is a tricky one to call because Wolves will be full of confidence after their last-gasp win over Everton in Julen Lopetegui's first game in charge."

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



The Ten Hag effect Manchester United have now won 6 consecutive games at Old Trafford, something we last did in 2017.The Ten Hag effect Manchester United have now won 6 consecutive games at Old Trafford, something we last did in 2017.The Ten Hag effect ❤️ https://t.co/mcSDqx3DjB

Sutton added:

"They will have a real go at Manchester United but I think the progress Erik ten Hag's side have made means they will be able to deal with that."

Sutton has also claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo's departure has been a positive for Manchester United as the team looks more in harmony now. He said:

"It definitely helps that no-one is talking about Cristiano Ronaldo any more, and whether the team is better off with or without him."

He added:

"He has gone and, although it's a bit early to say the club is more in harmony now, the team are certainly playing that way."

Manchester United are currently fifth in the table with 29 points in 15 games with one game in hand, one point behind Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, Wolves are 18th in the Premier League following their dismal start to the season.

Manchester United urged to sign World Cup winner

Manchester United legend Lee Sharpe has urged his former club to sign FIFA World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. He said:

"You’ve got to remember that all goalkeepers are a bit different to most people – playing a different position, with different pressures, and he’s played in one of the biggest games in the world and maybe overreacted a little bit, but I wouldn’t take away from what he’s done and what he’s achieved."

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Aston Villa keeper helped Argentina win their third FIFA World Cup trophy and won the Golden Glove for his heroics.

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes