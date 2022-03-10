"This type of player who plays with the ball" - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe names 2 legendary strikers he wants to emulate

PSG talisman Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he is modeling his game after two legendary strikers ahead of his club's Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday night (March 9).

The France international was speaking to Rio Ferdinand on the latest edition of the 'Between the Lines' Podcast.

Ferdinand asked the 23-year-old who his inspirations were and the Frenchman named two iconic retired strikers. The PSG star, however, stated that it would be difficult to be as 'complete' as they were:

''As a Frenchman, you can say Thierry Henry. '[That's] normal. But Ronaldo Nazario too. This type of player who plays with the ball, [who] is connected with the game, but can also play without the ball and create some movement without it. This is the type of complete player I want to be, so I work every day to be as good as them, but it is difficult.''

Ronaldo Nazario is widely regarded as the greatest center-forward to ever grace a football field despite frequent injuries hampering his career.

Thierry Henry, for his part, won everything there was to win at both club and international level and broke numerous goalscoring records at his peak.

Kylian Mbappe is a long way off matching the heights reached by the iconic duo but is undeniably on his way to achieving immportality.

The World Cup-winner is already considered to be one of the best players in the world at the moment and is a future Ballon d'Or winner-in-waiting.

Kylian Mbappe has an opportunity to further cement his legacy with another star showing against Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

PSG are currently sweating on Mbappe's fitness ahead of the second leg of their crunch UEFA Champions League tie with Real Madrid. The former Monaco man missed their weekend defeat to Nice but returned to training on Tuesday and could play a role in the game at the Bernabeu.

The French giants currently hold a slender advantage in the tie owing to Mbappe's last-gasp winning goal in the first leg.

Fans of the club will be hoping he takes to the field in the Spanish capital, as this will boost their chances of making it to the last eight. Legendary players are distinguished by their ability to make a mark in the biggest games.

With the Frenchman having already stamped his authority on this tie, he could take his legacy a notch higher with another impressive display against the record European champions.

