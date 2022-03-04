"This United team needs more than that at the moment" - Danny Murphy explains why Carlo Ancelotti isn't the right choice to become next Manchester United manager

Danny Murphy has warned Manchester United against appointing Carlo Ancelotti as their next manager. The former Liverpool player claims the Red Devils need someone more stable and not one who jumps clubs often.

Ralf Rangnick is currently the interim manager at Old Trafford, and the club are yet to make a decision on a permanent manager. Ancelotti's name has popped up in recent reports, and he joins a list that already features Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, and AFC Ajax manager Erik ten Hag.

However, Murphy believes Manchester United should not consider Ancelotti. He pointed at the duration of the Italian's stay at every club he has managed, saying on talkSPORT:

"I don't think so. Look, I've got the utmost respect for him for all he has achieved over the years, he's supposed to be a terrific fella too. He's not stayed at any job for longer than two seasons, apart from AC Milan, the club he loved. He stayed there for eight years, but that was a long time ago. He was at Chelsea for a couple of seasons, PSG a couple, Real Madrid a couple, Munich a year, Everton less than a year and now he's back at Madrid.

"I think Manchester United have to look at something more stable, more long-term. I also think his managerial style is one where he's gone into many clubs that have already got success, got superstars at the top of their game and he's just keeping that going. I remember speaking to a few people at Chelsea who spoke very highly of him, but they said his management style was to let the players look after themselves. This United team needs more than that at the moment."

Who are Manchester United targetting?

Ralf Rangnick is open to managing Manchester United on a permanent basis, but the club are reportedly eyeing someone who could be in the hot seat for a long time.

The Red Devils are not interested in any of the managers available right now. They are said to be waiting for the season to end before making a move for Mauricio Pochettino or Erik ten Hag. Luis Enrique is also in the mix, but he will not be available until the World Cup.

