“This is what we have been wanting for many years” - Toni Kroos drops hint on Jurgen Klopp next job after Liverpool

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos recently claimed that he hopes Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp takes up the German national team job after leaving the Reds this summer.

This comes in the wake of the German tactician announcing his decision to step down from his role as Reds manager at the end of the ongoing season.

Klopp, 56, is widely regarded as one of the world's best managers given his exploits with Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool over the last decade and a half.

Following his decision to leave the Reds in the coming months, all eyes will be on his next move. Fellow countryman and Real Madrid superstar, Kroos, has suggested that he would love to see the Liverpool gaffer take up the managerial position with the national team.

As quoted by Madrid Zone on X, the highly rated German midfielder said:

"He deserves to make this decision on his own, he is a very intelligent man who understands the moment. As fans of German football, we can only hope that at some point we can convince him to play any role in Germany."

"This is what we have been wanting for many, many years. If he thinks that now is the time, then simply: chapeau."

At the moment, the German national team is being managed by former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann. It will be interesting to see if Klopp eventually takes charge of Die Mannschaft.

"It's a hard one to take" - Liverpool captain on Jurgen Klopp's imminent exit

Liverpool captain Virgil van Djik reacted to Klopp announcing his decision to leave the Anfield giants this summer, admitting that it was a "hard one to take."

The Dutch central defender said (via the Mirror):

"It's a hard one to take, because the manager means so much for us, to me, to the club, to the whole Premier League I think. But he made the decision for him and his family. It was always going to be a tough one and it was definitely the case."

Klopp took charge of Liverpool in 2015 and is currently the longest-serving manager in the Premier League. The news of his departure came as a shock to the club's players and fans.

However, the Reds are still competing for four trophies this season: the FA Cup, the Premier League, the Europa League, and the EFL Cup. Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to sign off on a high and add some more silverware to his collection.