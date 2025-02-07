"This is not the way to act" - RFEF president unhappy with Real Madrid for their behavior with referees

RFEF president Rafael Louzan has criticized Real Madrid for their statement against the referees. He stated that the federation was open to discussion but was not happy with the Blancos trying to force the referees.

Speaking to the media via SPORT, Louzan condemned Real Madrid for their behavior and said they were disrespecting the referees. He added that it was damaging Spanish football as well and said:

"The RFEF’s statement has been very clear and forceful. These actions by a great club that represents us worldwide cannot be tolerated and this is not the way to act. The Federation will always be open to listening and dialoguing with everyone in a respectful manner. Everyone has condemned this type of action that cannot be allowed because it damages Spanish football.”

Speaking about his relationship with Florentino Perez, he added:

"I had a relationship with Florentino Perez before being president of the Federation and his welcome was respectful. I hope that they reconsider this way of acting and proceeding because that is not the way. Of course, they are invited to future meetings to find solutions because we are committed to dialogue because confrontation is not my style."

Real Madrid released a statement earlier this week that they were the subject of biased decisions from the referees. They believed that the officials were manipulating results and that has not gone down well with the referees, who have threatened a strike.

RFEF planning to review referee and VAR audio after Real Madrid statement

RFEF president Rafael Louzan has admitted that Real Madrid's request for audio to be released has been considered and they are discussing it. He stated that they were holding talks with the Refereeing Association of Spain (CTA) and said via MadridUniversal:

“I spoke with the president of the CTA after hearing the news that Madrid wanted the audios and he told me that this did not usually happen. I asked him why not give it to them because I have no problem. The Federation should not put obstacles in this sense and the CTA told me that it was going to be assessed. He gave me the example that others have not been given and I insisted that a new stage is beginning because the way forward is not to take it to court."

Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid in the league this weekend, in a top-of-the-table clash in LaLiga.

