"This is the way we want to play" - Javier Mascherano pinpoints positive fact despite Inter Miami 'bloodbath' against PSG

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano has expressed his pride in his side in the aftermath of their 4-0 humbling against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the FIFA Club World Cup. The Herons saw their campaign come to an end in Atlanta after a chastening defeat to the European champions.

The match between Inter Miami and PSG was always going to be a David vs Goliath clash after the MLS side were drawn against the French outfit. Mascherano watched his side receive a humbling in Atlanta but was happy with their effort, particularly in the second half, after a 'bloodbath' in the first. He made this known to reporters (via GOAL) at the end of the game.

"My take on the tournament is we have accomplished the goals we set for ourselves. It was crystal clear that when we are competing, we would be able to do so to a certain level. It’s right in your face, we see it clearly. We have met the expectations set on us. Regrettably, when they scored a goal so early, it was difficult… it was just too easy the way it was scored. The first half was kind of like a bloodbath, but the second half was a bit slower, and we showed everything we are doing in MLS. I reiterate I am proud of what my team has accomplished. Going forward, we will focus on the future and leverage our entire experience for domestic competitions.

"PSG are full and fraught with so many tools. You cannot cover the entire field. I wanted to be on the pitch with my players, supporting them. The message at half-time was that we have to live with this. It’s difficult when it’s 4-0 and you know you don’t have much chance, you don’t expect to change the result, but it was important to show a good image to people. The players did really well in the second half; they tried to do their best. This is the way we want to play."

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were completely subdued in the first 45 minutes against PSG, with Luis Enrique's side scoring four times. The Herons put up a much better showing after the break as their opponents appeared to ease off, keeping a clean sheet in the second half.

Mascherano led his side to qualify for the knockout stages of the Club World Cup in their first appearance in the competition, a commendable feat for an MLS side. The quality of the likes of Messi, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez, and Jordi Alba shone through until they came up against a younger and better PSG side. Inter Miami will now return their attention to the MLS, where they have dropped to sixth in the Eastern Conference.

PSG overcome Inter Miami to reach Club World Cup QFs

French giants PSG overcame MLS outfit Inter Miami to book their place in the quarterfinals of the FIFA Club World Cup. They will face fellow European heavyweights Bayern Munich in the last eight for a place in the semi-finals of the competition.

Portuguese midfielder Joao Neves needed just six minutes to head home the opener at the back post following a Vitinha free-kick. The young midfielder doubled his side's advantage in the 39th minute, finishing calmly into an empty goal after brilliant team play.

The French champions turned the screw with two more goals before the break, the first of which came from Tomas Aviles putting the ball into his own net. Achraf Hakimi added a fourth goal for his side in first half added time as they claimed an emphatic win in Atlanta.

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More