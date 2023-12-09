"This is why" - Michael Owen claims 'brilliant' Liverpool star is best in the world after win at Crystal Palace

Liverpool legend Michael Owen has hailed Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker as the best in the world following his excellent showing against Crystal Palace on December 9. Jurgen Klopp's side secured a fantastic 1-2 win away at Selhurst Pak from 1-0 down and Alisson did exceptionally well when called upon.

Crystal Palace looked almost certain to take the lead early in the 27th minute with Jefferson Lerma almost through on goal. Jordan Ayew's cross fell to Lerma who had the goal at his mercy but Alisson made himself big to keep Liverpool in the game.

Ayew’s pass was originally aimed for Odsonne Edouard after the forward ran in front of Jarell Quansah to get goal-side. However, it carried on through to Lerma who was not picked up by Wataru Endo. It was almost a sure-shot goal until Alisson proved otherwise and produced a sublime save. His save deflected the ball towards the post before Trent Alexander-Arnold cleared it.

Michael Owen was awestruck by Alisson's effort as he labeled the Brazil international as the best goalkeeper in the world. He told Premier League Productions, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“This is why Alisson is, in my opinion, the best in the world. Yes, he gets some help from the post. But it is a world-class save – pure world-class – and Alisson is brilliant.”

Alisson was eventually beaten by Jean-Philippe Mateta from the spot in the 57th minute as Liverpool fell 1-0 down. However, they came back from behind once again to secure all three points and move to the top of the table for the time being.

Mohamed Salah (76') scored his 200th goal for the Reds to bring Liverpool back to the game just after Jordan Ayew was sent off. Harvey Elliott scored the all-important winner for Jurgen Klopp's side with an absolute beauty in the 91st minute.

Liverpool preparing for Joel Matip replacement after his ACL injury

Liverpool reportedly have three potential targets for the January transfer window following Joel Matip's ACL injury. The former Schalke star tore his ACL in the Reds' 4-3 thrilling Premier League win over Fulham at Anfield on Sunday (December 3).

Matip has been a loyal servant to Liverpool over the years since joining on a free from Schalke in 2016. He has made 201 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side and has won six trophies during his time at Anfield.

He has been ruled out for the rest of the season. With his contract set for expiry next summer, his stint at Anfield could be possibly over. Under such circumstances, the Reds have drawn up a three-man shortlist to replace the 32-year-old, as per Football Insider.

VfL Wolfburg's Maxence Lacroix, Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio, and Sao Paulo's Lucas Beraldo are reportedly three targets for the Merseyside giants.

Lacroix is 23 years of age at the moment and is a French defender who plays for Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg. He has made 114 appearances for the club since his switch from Sochaux in 2020.

Goncalo Inacio, on the other hand, has been a key player for Sporting CP over the years and he also represents Portugal at the highest level. The 22-year-old boasts 141 appearances for Sporting and five caps for Portugal. Lucas Beraldo is just 20 years of age and is regarded highly by clubs across Europe after his 52 appearances for Sao Paulo.