Liverpool ready 3-man shortlist for January after Joel Matip's ACL injury - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly drawn up a three-man shortlist for the January transfer window following centre-back Joel Matip's ACL injury.

Matip, 32, tore his ACL in the Reds' 4-3 thrilling Premier League win over Fulham at Anfield on Sunday (December 3). The centre-back played 69 minutes before he was hauled off.

Following the 2-0 midweek win at Sheffield United - which Matip didn't play - Reds boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed about the defender's ACL tear.

“It’s an ACL, ruptured, so that’s what I unfortunately expected from the first second. Everything looked like that. Very unfortunate,” said the German (as per the Reds' website).

With the Cameroon international potentially out for the season, the Reds have drawn up a three-man shortlist for reinforcements, as per Football Insider, when the transfer window reopens in January.

VfL Wolfburg's Maxence Lacroix is one of the options. The 23-year-old Frenchman has made over 100 appearances for the club.

Another option for the Reds is Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio. The 22-year-old is a key player for Sporting and Portugal and played all 12 league games - 19 across competitions - for his club side this season.

Sao Paulo's Beraldo is the third player in the Reds' shortlist. The 20-year-old made 23 league appearances in the recently concluded 2023 season, and the Brazilian side are reportedly open to selling him in January.

How have Liverpool fared this season?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have made a fabulous start to the season. After 15 games, Jurgen Klopp's side trail Premier League Arsenal by two points. A win at Crystal Palace in the early kick-off on Saturday (December 9) will send the Reds temporarily top of the pile.

The Premier League giants have also fared well in Europe. In their first appearance in the UEFA Europa League in eight years, Klopp's side have sealed their berth as group winners in the knockouts with a game to spare.

They visit Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday (December 16) to wrap up their group-stage engagements. Liverpool beat USG 2-0 at home in the reverse fixture in October.