Manchester City's midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has claimed that the Etihad will always be his home as he penned his heartfelt exit message from the club. This comes as his contract at City is scheduled to expire at the end of the 2024-25 season.

While there were rumors that the Belgian could pen a new deal, he has announced his expected departure from City. In a post via his official X handle, De Bruyne expressed gratitude as he penned his heartfelt departure from City. He wrote:

"Dear Manchester, seeing this, you probably realize where this is heading. So I'll get straight to it and let you all know that these will be final months as a Manchester City player. Nothing about this is easy to write but as football players we all know this day eventually comes. That day is here – and you deserve to hear it from me first. Football led me to all of you — and to this city. Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life."

He added:

"This city. This club. These people... gave me EVERYTHING. I had no choice but to give EVERYTHING back! And guess what – we won EVERYTHING. Whether we like it or not, it’s time to say goodbye. Suri, Rome, Mason, Michele, and I am beyond grateful for what this place has meant to our family. 'Manchester' will forever be on our kids' passports — and more importantly, in each of our hearts. This will always be our HOME. We cannot thank that city, club, staff, teammates, friends, and family enough for this 10-year ride. Every story comes to an end but this has definitely been the best chapter. Let’s enjoy these last moments together!."

De Bruyne joined City from Wolfsburg for a reported €76 million in the summer of August 2015. The Belgian was arguably the mastermind behind City's creativity and chances creation for several years. He also played a key role in helping Manchester City win their first ever UEFA Champions League title in the 2022-23 season.

How has Kevin De Bruyne performed at Manchester City since joining them?

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City - Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final - Source: Getty

As the captain and a pivotal leader in the dressing room, De Bruyne would go down as one of City's greatest midfielders. He's best known for his vision in attack and proficiency to create opportunities for a striker to convert.

In 413 games, De Bruyne has bagged 106 and 174 assists since joining the Cityzens in 2015. Regarding trophies, the Belgian has created a legacy for several youthful City players to emulate.

De Bruyne has won six Premier League titles, one UCL title, two FA Cups, among other remarkable silverware. In the 2024-25 campaign, De Bruyne has scored four times and provided seven assists in 31 appearances. Winning the FA Cup title this season would be an excellent achievement to mark the end of his illustrious career at Manchester City.

