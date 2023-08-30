"This will be the biggest surprise" - Fabrizio Romano delivers transfer update Chelsea fans will absolutely love

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an exciting transfer update for Chelsea fans.

The Italian journalist claims that the Blues will make a signing that will be a huge twist in this summer transfer window. He also revealed that the club hierarchy are considering multiple players and are in discussions to select the right one. Romano said on the Here We Go podcast (as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle):

“I think this will be the biggest surprise of the window in the final days. The owners and the directors were together today at Cobham to decide the right player. They’re discussing many players and are trying to be secret about it!”

The Blues have been extremely active this window and have spent large amounts of money, as they did during the 2022-23 campaign.

Chelsea have spent nearly £400 million this summer, signing the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Romeo Lavia, and Moises Caicedo, who they secured for a British record transfer fee of £115 million from Brighton. This adds to the £600 million spent over two transfer windows last season, displaying Todd Boehly's ability to break the bank in the market.

Chelsea have seen their fare share of departures as well this summer, including players that were regulars in the side's starting XI last season. Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, and Edouard Mendy, among others, have all left Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino says he is 'happy' with current squad

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has stated that he is satisfied with the current squad, claiming that further signings, though welcome, are not a dire necessity. The Argentine manager insists that he is focussing on games and the recovery of the existing players in his ranks, like Christopher Nkunku, who is out injured.

The Blues are set to face AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night (30 August). Ahead of the encounter, Pochettino said in a pre-match press conference (as quoted by Football.london):

"I am really happy with the squad that we have got at the moment, so far. If we add someone that maybe can improve different positions, of course, it is welcome. If not, I am happy to be how we are now."

He added:

"To be honest, we are so focused on trying to recover players and to be focusing on the game we are going to play tomorrow in the Carabao Cup against Wimbledon. I know very well that the club is working really hard to try to finish our business. There are still a few days."

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss concluded:

"Something might happen. Maybe, yes. At the moment, the club are trying to deliver what we want. There is still nothing to communicate at the moment."

Chelsea are currently 10th in the Premier League table after a turbulent start to the 2023-24 campaign. Pochettino's men have secured a win, a loss, and a draw in their first three league encounters this term.