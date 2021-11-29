"This will be a confidence boost for Jadon Sancho" - Roy Keane believes Manchester United star has had a 'huge week'

Roy Keane believes Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has had a 'huge week' after a rather sluggish start to life at Old Trafford. The English forward's arrival in Manchester coincided with Cristiano Ronaldo's second stint with the Red Devils.

Sancho scored for Manchester United in their victory against Villarreal in midweek. He followed it up with a calm finish against Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench.

Roy Keane slammed Sancho's critics last month, pointing out that the English winger's arrival was "overshadowed" by Ronaldo's return. Keane is now convinced that scoring goals in two consecutive matches will boost Jadon Sancho's confidence. Here's what he said:

"I think he would’ve been annoyed at Rashford because he has time to think and maybe Rashford probably interfered with his decision-making but luckily enough the ‘keeper was in two minds he gives him a little shimmy right at the end. It’s good for Sancho, he’s had a good week and for a young player coming to United this would be a huge week for him and a confidence boost for him."

Jadon Sancho failed to hit the ground running under the recently sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjær. There were massive expectations for the winger following his big money transfer from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer.

Jadon Sancho's playing time at Manchester United has been restricted to accomodate Cristiano Ronaldo

Michael Carrick made the bold decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United's game against Chelsea. The Portuguese superstar has never scored against the Blues in the Premier League and failed to register his name on the scoresheet after coming on in the latter stages of the game.

Sancho didn't disappoint and scored after Jorginho failed to clear a long-ball from Bruno Fernandes.

However, Keane was rather unimpressed by Manchester United's display and claimed Cristiano Ronaldo should've started the game. He said:

"Ronaldo has not come back to Manchester United to sit on the bench. He is a world-class player! His stats since he came back to the club are ok - he has got some goals and some assists. This idea that he is going to start closing people down? He's not. Sometimes you have to work around a superstar. I've played with players who don't do the bit you hope - the Cantonas of this world - but you forgive them because they score the winning goals in tight matches."

Manchester United have officially confirmed the signing of interim manager Ralf Rangnick. Despite a long and experienced coaching career, the German has never managed a squad as talented as United's.

Rangnick will now have to try and turn things around whilst also making sure that the pair of Ronaldo and Sancho thrive in their upcoming matches. Manchester United take on Arsenal on December 3. It could potentially be Rangnick's first game in charge of the club, although the German's presence in the dugout depends on his visa being cleared within the next 24 hours.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Red Devils will then take on Crystal Palace on December 5.

Edited by Parimal