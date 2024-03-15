"This will be an equal tie" - Carlo Ancelotti reacts as Real Madrid draw Manchester City in UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has no qualms that his team's upcoming UEFA Champions League quarterfinal with Manchester City would be anything but easy.

The 14-time champions are coming off a rather hard-fought 2-1 aggregate win over RB Leipzig in the Round of 16. The 1-1 second-leg draw at the Santiago Bernabeu snapped their perfect 7-0 start to the season.

There were no such problems for City, though, who saw off FC Copenhagen 3-1, home and away, for their eighth straight and book a semifinal rematch from last season.

Pep Guardiola's side are pursuing an unprecedented back-to-back continental trebles and will have happy memories from their last meeting with Los Blancos. The holders beat Ancelotti's side 5-1 on aggregate following a 1-1 first-leg draw at the Bernabeu.

However, ahead of their latest clash, Ancelotti reckons it will be a clash of 'equals' and won't be an opportunity to exact revenge for their defeat in last year's semis. The Italian said (as per Madrid Xtra):

"UCL vs City? It's not worrisome. We are optimistic. This will be an equal tie. A good show. It's not a revenge for us."

"Champions League? The idea is to win the competition, and if you want to win it, you have to beat the best," he added."

Overall, City lead Madrid 4-3 in Champions League meetings.

What's next for Real Madrid and Manchester City?

Both Real Madrid and Manchester City are in the midst of solid campaigns. While Los Blancos are seven points clear atop La Liga after 28 games, City are just a point off Premier League leaders Arsenal after the same number of games.

While Madrid lost early in the Copa del Rey, City lost early in the EFL Cup but are alive in the FA Cup, where they take on Newcastle United at home in the quarterfinal on Saturday (March 16).

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are next in action in La Liga at Osasuna on the same day Manchester City host Newcastle. Ancelotti's side have alternated between wins and draws in their last seven league games.