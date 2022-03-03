"This will just be a break to give him a breather" - Paul Robinson feels Manchester United star will be dropped for derby against Manchester City

Former England and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson feels Ralf Rangnick will protect Manchester United captain Harry Maguire by benching him against Manchester City on Sunday.

The Red Devils skipper has come under severe criticism this season following his poor displays at the back and inability to lead a club of Manchester United's stature.

With the Red Devils scheduled to face local rivals and league leaders Manchester City next, Robinson thinks United boss Rangnick will rest Maguire to protect him and play more in-form players at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Robinson told Football Insider:

“Maguire is a player struggling for form. I think Rangnick has just taken him out of the firing line because there is a lot of scrutiny and criticism going his way. There has been discussion about his captaincy as well as his performances."

Harry Maguire @HarryMaguire93



Thankyou for everything boss.



Legend You signed me for the best club in the world and gave me the biggest honour in football. Huge respect and forever grateful.Thankyou for everything boss.Legend You signed me for the best club in the world and gave me the biggest honour in football. Huge respect and forever grateful. Thankyou for everything boss. Legend 🔴 https://t.co/coBoYmEvFv

The former England international was quick to add that Maguire's axing will be temporary to give the defender a break. He elaborated:

“The manager will not take him out permanently. It will just be a couple of games. This will just be a break to give him a breather. When you are not playing well, it is difficult for a player. You get tunnel-visioned into thinking you need to keep playing. Sometimes the best thing to do is to step away and take a break. You cannot see that as a player but a good manager can spot that."

Manchester United's tough round of fixtures in February

Following the the Red Devils' trip to the Etihad Stadium for a vital Premier League fixture on Sunday, they will face fellow top-four hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur six days later.

The Old Trafford outfit will then turn their attention to the Champions League, where they will host Atletico Madrid for the second leg of their Round of 16 tie on March 15. The first leg ended 1-1 in Spain.

Manchester United were then scheduled to face fierce rivals and title hopefuls Liverpool, but the game has now been postponed.

utdreport @utdreport



After a beyond poor first half, Manchester United get back into it thanks to an Elanga equaliser. Second leg at Old Trafford in three weeks FT: Atletico Madrid 1-1 #mufc After a beyond poor first half, Manchester United get back into it thanks to an Elanga equaliser. Second leg at Old Trafford in three weeks #UCL FT: Atletico Madrid 1-1 #mufcAfter a beyond poor first half, Manchester United get back into it thanks to an Elanga equaliser. Second leg at Old Trafford in three weeks #UCL

Rangnick's side are currently fourth in the Premier League standings, but could be overtaken by Arsenal and Spurs in the coming weeks. Both north London clubs have played fewer games than Manchester United.

The Red Devils will have to be at their best going into the final stretch of the season and hope that other teams drop points in order for them to finish in the top four.

