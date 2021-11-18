"This will be a major test" - Michael Owen predicts the result for Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League clash

Liverpool take on Arsenal in a crucial Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday and Michael Owen has backed the Reds to secure a hard fought victory over the Gunners.

In his column for BetVictor, the former Liverpool star expected the hosts to bounce back from their loss against West Ham with a 3-1 victory over Arsenal:

“This fixture has produced some classics down the years, could we see another here?

“The Reds followed up that draw against Brighton with a defeat against West Ham and Jurgen Klopp was understandably not happy. They’ve had some defensive issues in recent weeks and that will need sorting.

“That’s now three wins in a row for Arsenal and just one goal conceded in that time. This will be a major test of where they are though.

“I fancy Liverpool to get back to winning ways here. I can see Arsenal scoring but I don’t trust their defence, 3-1 Liverpool.”

After a difficult start to the season, Mikel Arteta's men are firmly back in the race for a top 4 spot. Liverpool, after starting the season strongly, will be hoping to come back to winning ways with a strong performance against Arsenal on Saturday.

Liverpool and Arsenal seperated by just 2 points on the Premier League table

With 11 matches having been completed in the Premier League, Liverpool are in 4th position with 22 points while Arsenal are in 5th with 20 points.

Arsenal have been solid defensively in the last few matches while Liverpool are the league's top scorers. The matchup between Liverpool's attack and Arsenal's defense could go a long way in deciding the outcome of this marquee Premier League clash.

Since Jurgen Klopp took over, the Reds have been dominant against the Gunners, losing only one of their 11 Premier League matches under the German tactician. At Anfield, in particular, Liverpool have been ruthless against Arsenal, scoring 18 goals in their last 5 home encounters.

Liverpool know they cannot afford a loss if they are to challenge the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City for the Premier League title. Arsenal, on the other hand, will be looking to grab all 3 points and enter the top 4.

With other experts like Jamie Carragher and Paul Merson backing Liverpool for a win as well, Arsenal's recent unbeaten run could be coming to an end at Anfield on Saturday.

